Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group





South Africans are struggling to make ends meet.

Frugality offers a simpler life and vastly improved finances.

Frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu founded the “1 Family 1 Stockpile” Facebook group to help penny-pinching shoppers save money through stockpiling.

Group members share information about specials, so they can buy more when the price is low.

“I started the group six years ago out of sheer frustration,” says Ndelu.

“To save every rand we possibly could.”

The group, which started with fewer than 50 members, currently has 433 000.

“Join, and you will be approved within an hour,” says Ndelu.

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu (scroll up to listen).

I just cannot [pay normal prices] … An item is cheap when I can pay 50% or less for it… Do what is best for your purse! And, right now, what is best for your purse is buying summer clothes… Stock up on those bikinis! Ncumisa Ndelu, Frugal living expert