'This is an important act of Ubuntu,' Gauteng MEC on sending EMS team to KZN





Gauteng is sending a team of 30 specialised emergency rescue experts into KwaZulu-Natal to assist with search and rescue operations following the devastating floods.

Over 400 people have lost their lives in KZN, with many others missing and displaced across the province.

The Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile says sending in these members is an act of solidarity with KZN.

This is not a favour, this is an important act of ubuntu and solidarity Lebogang Maile, Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC

He also stressed that we must acknowledge that these floods affect the entire country, and it is important to come together in KZN’s time of need.

Whatever happens in any part of the country affects us all, irrespective of where we are. Lebogang Maile, Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC

These 30 internationally accredited emergency services experts will remain in KwaZulu-Natal as long as they are needed in order to manage the situation and prevent any further loss of life.