



JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 2 as of 10pm tonight.

The power utility said a generation unit each at the Majuba, Matimba and the Arnot power stations had returned to service since Wednesday night while a single unit at Tutuka Power Station was shut down for repairs.

Eskom said two more units were set to return to service during the next 24 hours.

The power utility said loadshedding would continue at Stage 2 until Friday evening.

This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 2 from 10pm tonight