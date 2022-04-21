Teaching English as a foreign language… see the world, make some money!
Teaching English as a foreign language (TEFL) is a viable career.
It offers unrivalled travelling opportunities and the chance to immerse yourself in a different culture while earning an income.
The TEFL qualification is globally recognised and there are many service providers of varying quality.
The course takes between four and six weeks if done full-time but there are also part-time and weekend courses.
It is vital to do your research and choose a course that is internationally recognised, says Luan Dreyden, a Teacher Trainer at The TEFL Academy, consistently rated as one of the best suppliers of training in this field.
When you sign up at The TEFL Academy you get access to its jobs board which, right now, has 1500 vacant positions worldwide.
The TEFL Academy does not place students in jobs but provides extensive support.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Dreyden (scroll up to listen).
There is no typical student… I have every age group… You can have adults [students] who are absolute beginners, or you could have an advanced 12-year-old… Our course covers everything… You need to be an advanced speaker of English…Luan Dreyden, Teacher Trainer - The TEFL Academy
There is work at home [in South Africa] … and in South Korea, Brazil… the rest of Africa… an endless list… Our teachers are everywhere… Thailand, Hong Kong… TEFL teachers earn between R200 and R560 per hour…Luan Dreyden, Teacher Trainer - The TEFL Academy
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_21490697_hong-kong-harbour.html
