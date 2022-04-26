Streaming issues? Report here
'For most of us education policy not the best way to save for child's education'

26 April 2022 8:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
University fees
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
School fees
Personal finance
cost of education
education savings plans
education costs
saving for your child's education

Advice from Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) on saving for your child's education - on The Money Show

Putting a child through school and college or university is an expensive exercise.

Many people try to avoid future fee problems by investing in an education policy or what's called an education savings product.

But is this the best option for parents?

© valiza/123rf.com

These policies are usually endowments and "mostly a load of rubbish" declares personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) on The Money Show.

Ingram describes an endowment as an insurance policy which has a five-year term, funded either with a lump sum or monthly debit orders.

He says the education products are often sold as tax-free investments which they are not - income tax is paid from "inside" the investment a rate of 30%, and capital gains tax at 12%.

They put a nice little name tag on it and call it an education 'something'... Every parent out there who's got some money will look at this and say 'I want to give my child the best education I can and if this is called an education whatever then I must buy it...'

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

What they think is true. The problem is that an endowment, for most people, is really not a good idea.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

While you're putting money in you experience no taxes as an investor because the investment itself is paying tax on an ongoing basis. Then one day, a minimum at least five years later, you can take the money out - you can decide to take it all out or leave it all in, or to withdraw a portion every day, every month...

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

When you take the money it feels as if you're getting it tax-free says Ingram, which is not the case.

Because saving for your child's education is usually a long-term exercise involving anything from ten to eighteen or more years, you should be investing in a high-growth product he says.

You really should be going into a high-growth investment, something that predominantly invests in shares, which means you're going to pay almost no income tax on that investment while it's growing... You are going to pay capital gains tax when you decide to draw the money out of that investment one day.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

The most capital gains tax any of us would pay would be 18% if we were paying it in our own name.... And every year the first R40,000 of the profit you make on an investment can be tax-free in your hands.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

The issue for me here is that the endowment is regularly and consistently paying the income tax and the capital gains tax inside the endowment every single year. It just doesn't make sense to me.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

To "be fair" to the industry, Ingram does mention instances where an education savings policy could work for a specific individual.

That's when it's funded from a trust, which is heavily penalised by capital gains tax in the first place, or being funded by someone who is paying huge capital gains on investments every year already.

The costs involved with an education policy also mount up, he adds.

Listen to Ingram's detailed advice on the best options for saving for your child's education below:




