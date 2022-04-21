Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered'

21 April 2022 7:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show
Image copyright: wabeno/123rf.com

"Infrastructure development is critical to attaining South Africa’s long-term economic and social goals."

In the context of a developing country seeking significant structural change, the public sector must lead this effort says Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure.

She published Phase 1 of the National Infrastructure Plan 2050 (NIP 2050) for implementation on 11 March.

RELATED: IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new)

A thought leadership panel discussion took place on Thursday to look at how to meet the infrastructure target set out in the National Development Plan (NDP).

It was held under the auspices of Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) a programme set up within the Public Works department.

702 Business Reporter Motheo Khoaripe notes that ISA was put in place in 2020, but then overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now we're starting to see some shake-up in terms of work... President Cyril Ramaphosa has earmarked infrastructure as the flywheel of South Africa's economic recovery.

Motheo Khoaripe, 702 Business Reporter

Today's discussion is aimed at finding new ways to set up public-private partnerships [PPPs] for the delivery of South Africa's ambitious infrastructure plan - it has been lagging behind in delivering key infrastructure as we've seen with Eskom's load shedding schedule... dilapidated transport networks... water and sanitation...

Motheo Khoaripe, 702 Business Reporter

Today's symposium is looking at ways to attract private money to deliver energy, road and digital infrastructure among others.

Motheo Khoaripe, 702 Business Reporter

It's important for South Africa to set up a one-stop shop for infrastructure finance and project delivery, said Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Head of the Investment and Infrastructure Office in the Presidency.

He believes this will help projects get delivered faster, Khoaripe reports.

RELATED: SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF

Another key point of Thursday's discussion was the need for the private sector to share skills with their counterparts in government.

If South Africa plays ball with these financiers we're likely to see at least more of a shake-up in terms of infrastructure than we've seen so far.

Motheo Khoaripe, 702 Business Reporter

Listen to Khoaripe's report-back on the symposium below:




