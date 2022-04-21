Neon Dreams gives you a taste of what you can expect at their concerts
Canadian alt-pop duo Frank Kadillac and Adrian Morris joined Pippa Hudson in studio to share details on the nation-wide tour in South Africa from April to May 2022.
The duo, known as Neon Dreams, will perform across 11 South African destination including Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Bloemfontein, Pretoria and Johannesburg.
The pair met in while they were kids and have been making music together for over 10 years.
Their hit song Life Without Fantasies garnered a great deal of attention in Mzansi, in contrast to the rest of the world, which began a close relationship with the country.
The explain how they discovered SA through the constant social media attention they received from here.
We were being tagged by South Africans joling to it, having a braai to it.Neon Dreams
The twosome have a personal affinity to South African music and have collaborated with local artists Majozi and Mthandazo Gatya on two of their records.
This guy has a beautiful voice, his name is Mthandazo Gatya and we had this song and we were like we need to finish it somehow.Neon Dreams
The pair showcased their song _We Were Kings _live in studio and will be performing tonight at The Barnyard Theatre in Tiger Valley Centre, Cape Town.
More from Lifestyle
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it
Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.Read More
Teaching English as a foreign language… see the world, make some money!
Pippa Hudson interviews Luan Dreyden of The TEFL Academy, rated as one of the best suppliers of training in this field.Read More
Old & new school presenters talk about the evolution of mother tongue radio
Radio in Retrospect: Linda Sibiya, Thuso Motaung and Nelly Moruri speak about the evolution of vernacular radio in South AfricaRead More
Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 7 things to do this weekend that won't break the bank
Bank balance looking a little sketchy? Enjoy the weekend before payday with these seven affordable activities.Read More
Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra.Read More
Blind people want to 'read' – but the Copyright Act stands in their way
Bongani Bingwa interviews SECTION27's Julia Chaskalson and Blind SA president Ntshavheni Netshituni.Read More
How to know if your missing pet really has been kidnapped
Though it sounds like people are kidnapping pets and holding them for ransom, in reality it’s much more nefarious.Read More
#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way'
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.Read More