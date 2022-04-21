Neon Dreams gives you a taste of what you can expect at their concerts





Canadian alt-pop duo Frank Kadillac and Adrian Morris joined Pippa Hudson in studio to share details on the nation-wide tour in South Africa from April to May 2022.

The duo, known as Neon Dreams, will perform across 11 South African destination including Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Bloemfontein, Pretoria and Johannesburg.

The pair met in while they were kids and have been making music together for over 10 years.

Their hit song Life Without Fantasies garnered a great deal of attention in Mzansi, in contrast to the rest of the world, which began a close relationship with the country.

The explain how they discovered SA through the constant social media attention they received from here.

We were being tagged by South Africans joling to it, having a braai to it. Neon Dreams

The twosome have a personal affinity to South African music and have collaborated with local artists Majozi and Mthandazo Gatya on two of their records.

This guy has a beautiful voice, his name is Mthandazo Gatya and we had this song and we were like we need to finish it somehow. Neon Dreams

The pair showcased their song _We Were Kings _live in studio and will be performing tonight at The Barnyard Theatre in Tiger Valley Centre, Cape Town.