What is moss gardening and how useful is it?
While some might see moss in a garden as nuisance and even try to kill it, Gert van Tonder, a neuroscientist and internationally acclaimed moss garden designer, spends his time creating beautiful moss gardens with some of South Africa’s hundreds of indigenous species.
Pippa Hudson speaks to Van Tonder about the benefits of moss gardening (scroll up to listen).
Moss gardening started in Japan as a way of managing soil erosion. Van Tonder fell in love with moss as a child and developed his craft while in Japan, where he lived and completed his PhD in neuroscience.
He has since incorporated this technique of gardening into his teaching.
I have taught courses in neuroscience in various countries in the world, but I always use Japanese gardening principles as some sort of a practical test bed for visual effects that affect your brain. I specialise in the neuroscience of visual psychology and your visual system is working.Gert van Tonder, internationally acclaimed moss garden designer and neuroscientist
Van Tonder has gone on to design moss gardens around the world and will be showcasing one of his indigenous South African moss gardens at the Tokara rare plant fair on Saturday.
He also spoke about the environmental benefits that can come with having a moss garden as opposed to a traditional lawn, from absorbing toxins in the environment to using significantly less water to maintain.
Where mosses are really useful in our modern society is, if you analyse the chemicals in them. They filter a lot of toxins out of the environment. If you want to know what’s going on in the environment, that’s a good place to look.Gert van Tonder, internationally acclaimed moss garden designer and neuroscientist
Moss needs one tenth of the water you need to keep a lawn alive.Gert van Tonder, internationally acclaimed moss garden designer and neuroscientist
From the environmental benefits to the art form of it, learning about moss gardens could be a new way for South Africans to engage with nature at home and see the beauty our plant life has to offer.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_89520449_automatic-sprinkler-system-watering-the-lawn-on-a-background-of-green-grass.html
