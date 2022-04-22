What is moss gardening and how useful is it?

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: The latest on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Today at 07:20
CTICC Joins KZN Flood Relief
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
ALI SABLAY - Gift of the Givers project manager
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Mayor GHL reacts to Eindhoven Housing Project power grid connection
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:15
100 days of load shedding looms - consumers urged to help relieve pressure on the grid
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matthew Cruise - Energy expert at Hohm Energy
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chiponda Chimbelu
Today at 10:16
National O blood stock crisis
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marike Gevers - Corporate Public Relations Officer at Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)
Today at 10:18
World Earth Day 2022
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Jako Volschenk - Head: MBA programme / Senior Lecturer: Strategic Management & Environmental Finance at University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)
Today at 10:30
Pride Shelter Trust
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Cape trains back on track
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Development Impact Fund
Nana Zenani
Today at 11:35
Weekend football
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
SIZWE MBEDE
Today at 15:20
Study finds that excess weight almost doubles a woman's risk of cancer - ZOOM INTERVIEW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Hazelwood
Today at 17:45
Slow life: the ultimate collaboration Derek Gripper and Guy Buttery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Derek Gripper - Composer, Musician at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Social media, children and the struggles of finding justice for cyber crimes John Perlman speaks to social media law expert, Emma Sadleir Berkowitz about the difficulties that come with reporting social medi... 22 April 2022 6:46 AM
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding 'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco. 21 April 2022 9:49 PM
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 9:22 PM
View all Local
'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered' 702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show 21 April 2022 7:52 PM
Malema calls on eThekwini to provide land during visit to flood-hit area Tshidi Madia chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso. 21 April 2022 2:08 PM
Zikalala failed to spin story about water tanker diverted to his home - analyst Abongile Nzelenzele chats to political analyst and journalism lecturer Trust Matsilele. 21 April 2022 11:11 AM
View all Politics
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
'Durban port working 24/7 to clear backlog of 1000s of containers after floods' Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Managing Executive for the Durban and Richards Bay ports, Moshe Motlohi. 21 April 2022 6:52 PM
Teaching English as a foreign language… see the world, make some money! Pippa Hudson interviews Luan Dreyden of The TEFL Academy, rated as one of the best suppliers of training in this field. 21 April 2022 4:09 PM
View all Business
What is moss gardening and how useful is it? Pippa Hudson speaks to Gert van Tonder, a South African born and internationally acclaimed moss garden designer and a neuroscienti... 22 April 2022 6:31 AM
Neon Dreams gives you a taste of what you can expect at their concerts The Canadian alt-pop duo is set to entertain the nation across 11 South African destinations including Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Bl... 21 April 2022 6:33 PM
Old & new school presenters talk about the evolution of mother tongue radio Radio in Retrospect: Linda Sibiya, Thuso Motaung and Nelly Moruri speak about the evolution of vernacular radio in South Africa 21 April 2022 2:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
Pacing at Two Oceans was to make para-sport visible - blind Paralympic runner Paralympic medalist Louzanne Coetzee along with her guide, Claus Kempen, were pacers in the Two Oceans Half Marathon race for runn... 21 April 2022 1:37 PM
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
View all Sport
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa. 18 April 2022 11:39 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Smartphone stops bullet – saves Ukrainian soldier’s life Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 April 2022 10:50 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN? Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu). 20 April 2022 3:48 PM
THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men? Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant mat... 20 April 2022 2:40 PM
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms. 19 April 2022 7:17 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

What is moss gardening and how useful is it?

22 April 2022 6:31 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Environment
Gardening
nature
moss gardening
Tokara rare plant fair
Gert van Tonder

Pippa Hudson speaks to Gert van Tonder, a South African born and internationally acclaimed moss garden designer and a neuroscientist.

While some might see moss in a garden as nuisance and even try to kill it, Gert van Tonder, a neuroscientist and internationally acclaimed moss garden designer, spends his time creating beautiful moss gardens with some of South Africa’s hundreds of indigenous species.

Pippa Hudson speaks to Van Tonder about the benefits of moss gardening (scroll up to listen).

Moss gardening started in Japan as a way of managing soil erosion. Van Tonder fell in love with moss as a child and developed his craft while in Japan, where he lived and completed his PhD in neuroscience.

He has since incorporated this technique of gardening into his teaching.

I have taught courses in neuroscience in various countries in the world, but I always use Japanese gardening principles as some sort of a practical test bed for visual effects that affect your brain. I specialise in the neuroscience of visual psychology and your visual system is working.

Gert van Tonder, internationally acclaimed moss garden designer and neuroscientist

Van Tonder has gone on to design moss gardens around the world and will be showcasing one of his indigenous South African moss gardens at the Tokara rare plant fair on Saturday.

He also spoke about the environmental benefits that can come with having a moss garden as opposed to a traditional lawn, from absorbing toxins in the environment to using significantly less water to maintain.

Where mosses are really useful in our modern society is, if you analyse the chemicals in them. They filter a lot of toxins out of the environment. If you want to know what’s going on in the environment, that’s a good place to look.

Gert van Tonder, internationally acclaimed moss garden designer and neuroscientist

Moss needs one tenth of the water you need to keep a lawn alive.

Gert van Tonder, internationally acclaimed moss garden designer and neuroscientist

From the environmental benefits to the art form of it, learning about moss gardens could be a new way for South Africans to engage with nature at home and see the beauty our plant life has to offer.




22 April 2022 6:31 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Environment
Gardening
nature
moss gardening
Tokara rare plant fair
Gert van Tonder

More from Lifestyle

A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder

21 April 2022 9:22 PM

Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it

21 April 2022 8:05 PM

Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Neon Dreams gives you a taste of what you can expect at their concerts

21 April 2022 6:33 PM

The Canadian alt-pop duo is set to entertain the nation across 11 South African destinations including Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Bloemfontein, Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teaching English as a foreign language… see the world, make some money!

21 April 2022 4:09 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Luan Dreyden of The TEFL Academy, rated as one of the best suppliers of training in this field.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old & new school presenters talk about the evolution of mother tongue radio

21 April 2022 2:29 PM

Radio in Retrospect: Linda Sibiya, Thuso Motaung and Nelly Moruri speak about the evolution of vernacular radio in South Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group

21 April 2022 1:14 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town City Guide: 7 things to do this weekend that won't break the bank

21 April 2022 11:48 AM

Bank balance looking a little sketchy? Enjoy the weekend before payday with these seven affordable activities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it

21 April 2022 11:32 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blind people want to 'read' – but the Copyright Act stands in their way

21 April 2022 9:18 AM

Bongani Bingwa interviews SECTION27's Julia Chaskalson and Blind SA president Ntshavheni Netshituni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to know if your missing pet really has been kidnapped

21 April 2022 6:45 AM

Though it sounds like people are kidnapping pets and holding them for ransom, in reality it’s much more nefarious.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

What is moss gardening and how useful is it?

Lifestyle

Social media, children and the struggles of finding justice for cyber crimes

Local

EWN Highlights

Social media, children and the struggles of finding justice for cyber crimes

22 April 2022 6:46 AM

Mali junta sticking to two-year transition

22 April 2022 5:45 AM

WHO 'strongly recommends' Pfizer's COVID pill

22 April 2022 5:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA