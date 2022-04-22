Social media, children and the struggles of finding justice for cyber crimes

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: The latest on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Today at 07:20
CTICC Joins KZN Flood Relief
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
ALI SABLAY - Gift of the Givers project manager
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Mayor GHL reacts to Eindhoven Housing Project power grid connection
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:15
100 days of load shedding looms - consumers urged to help relieve pressure on the grid
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matthew Cruise - Energy expert at Hohm Energy
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chiponda Chimbelu
Today at 10:16
National O blood stock crisis
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marike Gevers - Corporate Public Relations Officer at Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)
Today at 10:18
World Earth Day 2022
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Jako Volschenk - Head: MBA programme / Senior Lecturer: Strategic Management & Environmental Finance at University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)
Today at 10:30
Pride Shelter Trust
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Cape trains back on track
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Development Impact Fund
Nana Zenani
Today at 11:35
Weekend football
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
SIZWE MBEDE
Today at 15:20
Study finds that excess weight almost doubles a woman's risk of cancer - ZOOM INTERVIEW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Hazelwood
Today at 17:45
Slow life: the ultimate collaboration Derek Gripper and Guy Buttery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Derek Gripper - Composer, Musician at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Social media, children and the struggles of finding justice for cyber crimes John Perlman speaks to social media law expert, Emma Sadleir Berkowitz about the difficulties that come with reporting social medi... 22 April 2022 6:46 AM
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding 'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco. 21 April 2022 9:49 PM
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 9:22 PM
View all Local
'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered' 702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show 21 April 2022 7:52 PM
Malema calls on eThekwini to provide land during visit to flood-hit area Tshidi Madia chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso. 21 April 2022 2:08 PM
Zikalala failed to spin story about water tanker diverted to his home - analyst Abongile Nzelenzele chats to political analyst and journalism lecturer Trust Matsilele. 21 April 2022 11:11 AM
View all Politics
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
'Durban port working 24/7 to clear backlog of 1000s of containers after floods' Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Managing Executive for the Durban and Richards Bay ports, Moshe Motlohi. 21 April 2022 6:52 PM
Teaching English as a foreign language… see the world, make some money! Pippa Hudson interviews Luan Dreyden of The TEFL Academy, rated as one of the best suppliers of training in this field. 21 April 2022 4:09 PM
View all Business
What is moss gardening and how useful is it? Pippa Hudson speaks to Gert van Tonder, a South African born and internationally acclaimed moss garden designer and a neuroscienti... 22 April 2022 6:31 AM
Neon Dreams gives you a taste of what you can expect at their concerts The Canadian alt-pop duo is set to entertain the nation across 11 South African destinations including Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Bl... 21 April 2022 6:33 PM
Old & new school presenters talk about the evolution of mother tongue radio Radio in Retrospect: Linda Sibiya, Thuso Motaung and Nelly Moruri speak about the evolution of vernacular radio in South Africa 21 April 2022 2:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
Pacing at Two Oceans was to make para-sport visible - blind Paralympic runner Paralympic medalist Louzanne Coetzee along with her guide, Claus Kempen, were pacers in the Two Oceans Half Marathon race for runn... 21 April 2022 1:37 PM
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
View all Sport
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa. 18 April 2022 11:39 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Smartphone stops bullet – saves Ukrainian soldier’s life Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 April 2022 10:50 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN? Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu). 20 April 2022 3:48 PM
THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men? Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant mat... 20 April 2022 2:40 PM
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms. 19 April 2022 7:17 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Social media, children and the struggles of finding justice for cyber crimes

22 April 2022 6:46 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Child abuse
Social media
Cyber crime
Snapchat
Sexual grooming
Emma Sadlier
children and social media

John Perlman speaks to social media law expert, Emma Sadleir Berkowitz about the difficulties that come with reporting social media crimes in the digital age.

In a recent case, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly being groomed on Snapchat, only to have the police captain at the station where the mother reported the crime saying that he didn’t know what the app was.

Social media law expert, Emma Sadleir Berkowitz, speaks to John Perlman about the difficulty of monitoring cyber crimes in the age of social media.

In this fast-evolving world, Sadleir highlights that in many cases, the police are not equipped to deal with these cyber issues and are often not even aware of these social media platforms or the crimes taking place on them.

Even in cases where a clear law does exist, the ill-equipped justice system and the trauma that it exposes victims to makes it almost impossible for victims to seek justice, especially the children who are on social media.

To expose a child to a criminal justice system, which is just riddled with victim blaming and delays and secondary trauma. To be honest with you, if it was my child, I wouldn’t.

Emma Sadleir Berkowitz, Social Media Law Expert

In the last couple of months, we’ve had the Films and Publications Amendment Act, which says non-consensual distribution of private sexual images or videos, [will have] R300,000 fine and four years in prison. That’s great but when you go to the police, they’ve never even heard of this crime.

Emma Sadleir Berkowitz, Social Media Law Expert

In the age of cyber crime where many of the police and judges in the system have not grown up in the digital age and often lack the nuanced understanding of these media platforms, many are opting for vigilantism or naming and shaming to expose perpetrators that they believe will not otherwise face justice.

While this can make the community aware of predators, it can also lead to defamation law suites and false accusations when the law is no longer being used to mediate.

The rise of these crimes and the lack of justice in so many cases has exposed how the current legal system has not evolved at the same pace as the rest of the digital world and it seems the victims are the ones being left behind.

Listen to the full interview below:


This article first appeared on 702 : Social media, children and the struggles of finding justice for cyber crimes




22 April 2022 6:46 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Child abuse
Social media
Cyber crime
Snapchat
Sexual grooming
Emma Sadlier
children and social media

More from Local

CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding

21 April 2022 9:49 PM

'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder

21 April 2022 9:22 PM

Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Durban port working 24/7 to clear backlog of 1000s of containers after floods'

21 April 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Managing Executive for the Durban and Richards Bay ports, Moshe Motlohi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 2, will reassess ahead of the weekend

21 April 2022 4:51 PM

Wet coal was cited as a reason for the power cuts over the Easter weekend and similar weather has been forecast for the coming weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN floods are an ‘opportune time’ for govt to expropriate land, says Malema

21 April 2022 3:45 PM

EFF leader Julius Malema says the deadly KwaZulu-Natal floods should be reason enough for government to exercise expropriation of land without compensation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Death toll from KwaZulu-Natal's devastating floods revised down to 435

21 April 2022 3:03 PM

The government has revised down the total number of people killed in the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal to 435.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'This is an important act of Ubuntu,' Gauteng MEC on sending EMS team to KZN

21 April 2022 2:15 PM

Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC spoke to Tshidi Madia on the Midday Report about the team of specialists being sent to aid with the flooding in KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 2 from 10pm tonight

21 April 2022 1:54 PM

Eskom said a generation unit each at the Majuba, Matimba and the Arnot power stations had returned to service since Wednesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Chaos' as Langa shack dwellers rebuild after blaze: 'It's a battle of space'

21 April 2022 12:32 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Vuyiswa Ndzakana from the Langa community action network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zikalala failed to spin story about water tanker diverted to his home - analyst

21 April 2022 11:11 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele chats to political analyst and journalism lecturer Trust Matsilele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

What is moss gardening and how useful is it?

Lifestyle

Social media, children and the struggles of finding justice for cyber crimes

Local

EWN Highlights

Social media, children and the struggles of finding justice for cyber crimes

22 April 2022 6:46 AM

Mali junta sticking to two-year transition

22 April 2022 5:45 AM

WHO 'strongly recommends' Pfizer's COVID pill

22 April 2022 5:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA