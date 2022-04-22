Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:30
Pride Shelter Trust
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Cape trains back on track
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Development Impact Fund
Nana Zenani
Today at 11:35
Weekend football
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
SIZWE MBEDE
Today at 15:20
Study finds that excess weight almost doubles a woman's risk of cancer - ZOOM INTERVIEW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Hazelwood
Today at 17:20
The new South African Workplace
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Advaita Naidoo - COO at Jack Hammer
Today at 17:45
Slow life: the ultimate collaboration Derek Gripper and Guy Buttery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Derek Gripper - Composer, Musician at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that 'justi... 22 April 2022 9:26 AM
MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique Members of Parliament’s joint defence committee have expressed concern over reports of soldiers getting food poisoning after eatin... 22 April 2022 8:58 AM
DA the only hope of rescuing SA, says outgoing WC MEC Debbie Schafer Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer earlier this week handed her resignation to Premier Alan Winde after eight years in the... 22 April 2022 7:45 AM
View all Local
Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 22 April 2022 9:29 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered' 702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show 21 April 2022 7:52 PM
View all Politics
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding 'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco. 21 April 2022 9:49 PM
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 9:22 PM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Business
What is moss gardening and how useful is it? Pippa Hudson speaks to Gert van Tonder, a South African born and internationally acclaimed moss garden designer and a neuroscienti... 22 April 2022 6:31 AM
Neon Dreams gives you a taste of what you can expect at their concerts The Canadian alt-pop duo is set to entertain the nation across 11 South African destinations including Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Bl... 21 April 2022 6:33 PM
Teaching English as a foreign language… see the world, make some money! Pippa Hudson interviews Luan Dreyden of The TEFL Academy, rated as one of the best suppliers of training in this field. 21 April 2022 4:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
Pacing at Two Oceans was to make para-sport visible - blind Paralympic runner Paralympic medalist Louzanne Coetzee along with her guide, Claus Kempen, were pacers in the Two Oceans Half Marathon race for runn... 21 April 2022 1:37 PM
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
View all Sport
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents. 22 April 2022 7:53 AM
[WATCH] Smartphone stops bullet – saves Ukrainian soldier’s life Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 April 2022 10:50 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case

22 April 2022 9:26 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
SAPS
Richard Mdluli
Crime Intelligence
Heine Barnard
Solomon Lazarus
Richard Mdluli corruption
Richard Mdluli corruption case

And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that 'justice delayed is justice denied'.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli’s corruption case has been dragging on for more than a decade – really. And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that “justice delayed is justice denied”.

The application was supposed to be heard on Wednesday but, somewhat ironically, wound up having to be postponed to next month because Mdluli hadn’t filed his papers on time.

In the meantime, the State’s papers reveal how he’s been stringing them along, for years, at this point.

Mdluli and his co-accused, former supply chain manager, Heine Barnard, and erstwhile chief financial officer, Solomon Lazarus, are facing charges of corruption, fraud and theft. In addition, Barnard has been charged with defeating the administration of justice.

The allegations against them include the “gross abuse” of the secret services account - a slush fund used to bankroll covert Crime Intelligence operations. It was, according to the State, used to foot the bill for private trips to China and Singapore. It’s also alleged that properties intended to house witnesses under state protection, were converted for “personal use” and that Mdluli leased his own private residence out to the state to pay his bond.

MAPPING THE HISTORY

The State’s founding papers to the current application include an affidavit from Hawks captain, Mark McLean.

In it, McLean lays out the lengthy history of the case dating back to Mdluli’s very first appearance in the dock on 21 September 2011.

Less than three months after that appearance, the charges were dropped by then-head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Special Commercial Crimes Unit, Lawrence Mrwebi, on the back of representations from Mdluli.

Mrwebi’s decision was ultimately reviewed and set aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2014. And in April 2015, the charges were reinstated. Two months later, the case again came to a grinding halt, though, when it was struck from the roll due to challenges the State was experiencing in trying to access classified documents.

In 2019, the documents in question were finally declassified and the case was reinstated. But it’s continued to be hamstrung by delay after delay since then.

McLean’s affidavit reveals how the State has been trying to set the matter down for trial since late 2020 when an email was dispatched to the defence proposing that proceedings kick off in May 2021.

The defence responded at the time that “preliminary indications are that a number of pre-trial applications will be launched before the trial can commence”, including a challenge to “the validity and/or lawfulness of the search warrants and the effect of covert intelligence legislation on the eligibility of the accused to testify on covert matters and operations."

But, says McLean, when the State pressed the defence for a memorandum detailing the nature of the various applications, its reply was that arrangements still had to be made to consult with Mdluli in prison, where he’s currently serving five years for the 1998 kidnapping and assault for Oupa Ramogibe, and that “for now, our attention is focused on preparing and compiling our papers for the appeal against his convictions and sentences and cannot give this matter any attention”.

To date, none of the applications have actually been filed and the State is still awaiting the memorandum in question.

McLean, in his affidavit, also details how Mdluli purportedly refused to attend court on several occasions, eventually resulting in the court issuing a warrant for his arrest in March last year.

The current delay was prompted by an application that Mdluli lodged in 2021 to have the South African Police Service (SAPS) cover his legal fees.

In January, the SAPS denied the application, stating that "after perusal of the documents attached to the application, [their] office is of the view that the charges preferred against [his] client could not have been done in the execution of his duties, and thus it is not in the interest of the State nor the public interest, to provide legal representation at state cost to [his] client".

JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED

Mdluli has now indicated his plans to take the decision on review, a move which, if left unchecked, could see the case delayed for years to come.

McLean said the total delay exceeded 10 years.

And he said that while prior delays could be attributed to various persons, more recent ones are solely attributable to Mdluli.

He also said that despite his plans, Mdluli still hadn’t lodged a review application.

Justice delayed is justice denied, McLean said, and the ongoing delays in the case were infringing the rights of Mdluli’s co-accused to a speedy trial; as well as causing their legal costs to soar.

He also points to the fact that one of the State witnesses and his family had been in witness protection since 2011.

The State wants the case remanded for a pre-trial conference on or before 20 July and for the accused to be ordered to finalise its pending applications, including the review application for the SAPS to pay for his legal representation - on or before that day.

It then wants the matter set down for trial and for proceedings to proceed on the day irrespective of whether any of the applications have been filed or finalised.




22 April 2022 9:26 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
SAPS
Richard Mdluli
Crime Intelligence
Heine Barnard
Solomon Lazarus
Richard Mdluli corruption
Richard Mdluli corruption case

More from Local

MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique

22 April 2022 8:58 AM

Members of Parliament’s joint defence committee have expressed concern over reports of soldiers getting food poisoning after eating rotten meat in Mozambique.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA the only hope of rescuing SA, says outgoing WC MEC Debbie Schafer

22 April 2022 7:45 AM

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer earlier this week handed her resignation to Premier Alan Winde after eight years in the position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stats SA extends Western Cape census count as some residents refuse to cooperate

22 April 2022 7:09 AM

John Maytham chats to Patrick Kelly from Statistics South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chasing a dream: Homeless man on a mission to complete his master's degree

22 April 2022 7:01 AM

With an honours degree in gender studies, Gibson Nzimande pulls his trolley with an oversized white bag filled with recyclables through the oncoming Sandton traffic, up a steep hill. This is his story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social media, children and the struggles of finding justice for cyber crimes

22 April 2022 6:46 AM

John Perlman speaks to social media law expert, Emma Sadleir Berkowitz about the difficulties that come with reporting social media crimes in the digital age.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding

21 April 2022 9:49 PM

'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder

21 April 2022 9:22 PM

Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Durban port working 24/7 to clear backlog of 1000s of containers after floods'

21 April 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Managing Executive for the Durban and Richards Bay ports, Moshe Motlohi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 2, will reassess ahead of the weekend

21 April 2022 4:51 PM

Wet coal was cited as a reason for the power cuts over the Easter weekend and similar weather has been forecast for the coming weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN floods are an ‘opportune time’ for govt to expropriate land, says Malema

21 April 2022 3:45 PM

EFF leader Julius Malema says the deadly KwaZulu-Natal floods should be reason enough for government to exercise expropriation of land without compensation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case

Local

MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique

Local

Stats SA extends Western Cape census count as some residents refuse to cooperate

Local

EWN Highlights

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial expected to get under way after two postponements

22 April 2022 8:29 AM

Foreign nationals affected by KZN floods must have relief aid access - Malema

22 April 2022 8:01 AM

DA the only hope of rescuing SA, says outgoing WC MEC Debbie Schafer

22 April 2022 7:45 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA