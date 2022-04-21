Streaming issues? Report here
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding 'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco. 21 April 2022 9:49 PM
A mother's advice: 'If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 9:22 PM
'Durban port working 24/7 to clear backlog of 1000s of containers after floods' Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Managing Executive for the Durban and Richards Bay ports, Moshe Motlohi. 21 April 2022 6:52 PM
'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered' 702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show 21 April 2022 7:52 PM
Malema calls on eThekwini to provide land during visit to flood-hit area Tshidi Madia chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso. 21 April 2022 2:08 PM
Zikalala failed to spin story about water tanker diverted to his home - analyst Abongile Nzelenzele chats to political analyst and journalism lecturer Trust Matsilele. 21 April 2022 11:11 AM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
Teaching English as a foreign language… see the world, make some money! Pippa Hudson interviews Luan Dreyden of The TEFL Academy, rated as one of the best suppliers of training in this field. 21 April 2022 4:09 PM
Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu. 21 April 2022 1:14 PM
Neon Dreams gives you a taste of what you can expect at their concerts The Canadian alt-pop duo is set to entertain the nation across 11 South African destinations including Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Bl... 21 April 2022 6:33 PM
Old & new school presenters talk about the evolution of mother tongue radio Radio in Retrospect: Linda Sibiya, Thuso Motaung and Nelly Moruri speak about the evolution of vernacular radio in South Africa 21 April 2022 2:29 PM
Cape Town City Guide: 7 things to do this weekend that won't break the bank Bank balance looking a little sketchy? Enjoy the weekend before payday with these seven affordable activities. 21 April 2022 11:48 AM
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
Pacing at Two Oceans was to make para-sport visible - blind Paralympic runner Paralympic medalist Louzanne Coetzee along with her guide, Claus Kempen, were pacers in the Two Oceans Half Marathon race for runn... 21 April 2022 1:37 PM
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; 'ability to communicate' affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa. 18 April 2022 11:39 AM
[WATCH] Smartphone stops bullet – saves Ukrainian soldier's life Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 April 2022 10:50 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be 'greener' and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA's dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa's electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN? Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu). 20 April 2022 3:48 PM
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding

21 April 2022 9:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Fly larvae
Futuregrowth Asset Management
alternative protein
insect protein
Inseco
Simon Hazell
larvae
animal feed

'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco.

Inseco is a Cape Town startup that produces animal protein from insects.

The company says it's raised R81 million in what is South Africa's biggest-ever startup seed funding round, led by Futuregrowth Asset Management.

© nicemyphoto/123rf.com

At its plant in Cape Town, Inseco manufactures products that include insect meal and oil, which provide an alternative to fish meal and fish oil.

"We believe insects will play a vital role in meeting the food demands of the future, helping to minimize our environmental impact and ensuring that we promote the biodiversity and health of our planet."

Bruce Whitfield finds talks to Inseco co-founder and CEO, Simon Hazell about their "spectacular" fundraising.

It's been a long time coming. We've been working quite hard to get to this point, so it's an important milestone we've managed to achieve.

Simon Hazell, CEO - Inseco

It's primarily being used to increase the capacity of our Cape Town plant, as well as to further our research and development efforts and then ultimately explore new markets for the technology.

Simon Hazell, CEO - Inseco

We do work quite closely with academic institutions... They're helping us develop the technology even further.

Simon Hazell, CEO - Inseco

Locally they supply mainly the agriculture and poultry industry Hazell says, along with a few other niche markets.

As of the end of Quarter 2 this year we're going to be exporting the product into primarily pet food.

Simon Hazell, CEO - Inseco

Does Hazell see a human application for their products in the not-too-distant future? While human consumption is not their primary focus, he's hopeful it will be included 'one day'.

I personally use the meal on a semi-regular basis as a source of protein and I think it's a fantastic product, but there is a mindset shift that would need to take place for it to to become widely acceptable.

Simon Hazell, CEO - Inseco

When I make a smoothie I put in some berries and bananas and a bit of insect protein... It helps with recovery after exercise... It's a good alternative for people who might be lactose intolerant because the product is lactose-free.

Simon Hazell, CEO - Inseco

He gives the assurance that it tastes "quite good" with a nutty, Horlicks-type flavour.

Listen to Hazell discuss the expansion plans for Inseco on The Money Show:




