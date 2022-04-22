SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage
- SA comedian 'The Napsta' is taking his brand of clean humour to the US and Europe
- The funnyman says he's working on growing his international audience one joke at a time
- His last show in Cape Town will be on Friday 6 May before he jets off
South African-based comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as The Napsta, is taking his clean, refreshing style of comedy to the world.
The stand-up comic will be going on tour in the United States and Europe next month.
Napsta believes in good, clean comedy and steers away from vulgarity or 'below the belt' jokes.
"It's about keeping it clean", he tells CapeTalk.
The energetic entertainer says his style of humour is very observational and often explores topics such as race and stereotyping.
Before jetting off on his international tour, the comic will perform one last gig in Cape Town.
You can catch him at the Protea Fire & Ice Hotel on Friday 6 May for his final set titled 'Goodbye for now, Kaapstad'.
Tickets are avail on Quicket here.
With my type of humour it's very difficult to get a slap on stage simply because I just believe in being celebratory than being below the belt.The Napsta, Comedian
Comedy is always brave because it's used to address difficult things in life that we got through or to address the elephant in the room, but I don't think that you need to be crass or swear to do that.The Napsta, Comedian
It was about 10 years ago when I realised I'm not cut out for corporate and I had a passion for being on stage, making people happy, and making people laugh.The Napsta, Comedian
More from Entertainment
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop'
John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard.Read More
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family
According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Germany for a performance and suffered a stroke while there.Read More
How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter
Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.Read More
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance
Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a South African champion group.Read More
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously'
DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High.Read More
'Gut health key to your wellness' - TV star Euodia Samson dishes on new cookbook
South African actress and TV personality Euodia Samson chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial
Some Twitter users say their emotions have been triggered after watching the Netflix doccie about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.Read More
Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
CT radio vet Clarence Ford behind the mic with 'The Morning Review' next week
The cat's out of the bag! Veteran radio presenter Clarence Ford will be joining CapeTalk for a short stint next week standing in for Lester Kiewit.Read More