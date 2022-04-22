SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage





SA comedian 'The Napsta' is taking his brand of clean humour to the US and Europe

The funnyman says he's working on growing his international audience one joke at a time

His last show in Cape Town will be on Friday 6 May before he jets off

South African comedian 'The Napsta' is heading off on a tour of the USA and Europe. Image: CapeTalk

South African-based comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as The Napsta, is taking his clean, refreshing style of comedy to the world.

The stand-up comic will be going on tour in the United States and Europe next month.

Napsta believes in good, clean comedy and steers away from vulgarity or 'below the belt' jokes.

"It's about keeping it clean", he tells CapeTalk.

The energetic entertainer says his style of humour is very observational and often explores topics such as race and stereotyping.

Before jetting off on his international tour, the comic will perform one last gig in Cape Town.

You can catch him at the Protea Fire & Ice Hotel on Friday 6 May for his final set titled 'Goodbye for now, Kaapstad'.

Tickets are avail on Quicket here.

With my type of humour it's very difficult to get a slap on stage simply because I just believe in being celebratory than being below the belt. The Napsta, Comedian

Comedy is always brave because it's used to address difficult things in life that we got through or to address the elephant in the room, but I don't think that you need to be crass or swear to do that. The Napsta, Comedian

It was about 10 years ago when I realised I'm not cut out for corporate and I had a passion for being on stage, making people happy, and making people laugh. The Napsta, Comedian