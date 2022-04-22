SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:30
Pride Shelter Trust
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Cape trains back on track
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Development Impact Fund
Nana Zenani
Today at 11:35
Weekend football
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
SIZWE MBEDE
Today at 15:20
Study finds that excess weight almost doubles a woman's risk of cancer - ZOOM INTERVIEW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Hazelwood
Today at 17:20
The new South African Workplace
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Advaita Naidoo - COO at Jack Hammer
Today at 17:45
Slow life: the ultimate collaboration Derek Gripper and Guy Buttery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Derek Gripper - Composer, Musician at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that 'justi... 22 April 2022 9:26 AM
MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique Members of Parliament’s joint defence committee have expressed concern over reports of soldiers getting food poisoning after eatin... 22 April 2022 8:58 AM
DA the only hope of rescuing SA, says outgoing WC MEC Debbie Schafer Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer earlier this week handed her resignation to Premier Alan Winde after eight years in the... 22 April 2022 7:45 AM
View all Local
Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 22 April 2022 9:29 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered' 702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show 21 April 2022 7:52 PM
View all Politics
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding 'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco. 21 April 2022 9:49 PM
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 9:22 PM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Business
What is moss gardening and how useful is it? Pippa Hudson speaks to Gert van Tonder, a South African born and internationally acclaimed moss garden designer and a neuroscienti... 22 April 2022 6:31 AM
Neon Dreams gives you a taste of what you can expect at their concerts The Canadian alt-pop duo is set to entertain the nation across 11 South African destinations including Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Bl... 21 April 2022 6:33 PM
Teaching English as a foreign language… see the world, make some money! Pippa Hudson interviews Luan Dreyden of The TEFL Academy, rated as one of the best suppliers of training in this field. 21 April 2022 4:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
Pacing at Two Oceans was to make para-sport visible - blind Paralympic runner Paralympic medalist Louzanne Coetzee along with her guide, Claus Kempen, were pacers in the Two Oceans Half Marathon race for runn... 21 April 2022 1:37 PM
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
View all Sport
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents. 22 April 2022 7:53 AM
[WATCH] Smartphone stops bullet – saves Ukrainian soldier’s life Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 April 2022 10:50 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage

22 April 2022 7:55 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Comedy
Comedian
The Napsta
Napsta

John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'.
  • SA comedian 'The Napsta' is taking his brand of clean humour to the US and Europe
  • The funnyman says he's working on growing his international audience one joke at a time
  • His last show in Cape Town will be on Friday 6 May before he jets off
South African comedian 'The Napsta' is heading off on a tour of the USA and Europe. Image: CapeTalk

South African-based comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as The Napsta, is taking his clean, refreshing style of comedy to the world.

The stand-up comic will be going on tour in the United States and Europe next month.

Napsta believes in good, clean comedy and steers away from vulgarity or 'below the belt' jokes.

"It's about keeping it clean", he tells CapeTalk.

The energetic entertainer says his style of humour is very observational and often explores topics such as race and stereotyping.

Before jetting off on his international tour, the comic will perform one last gig in Cape Town.

You can catch him at the Protea Fire & Ice Hotel on Friday 6 May for his final set titled 'Goodbye for now, Kaapstad'.

Tickets are avail on Quicket here.

With my type of humour it's very difficult to get a slap on stage simply because I just believe in being celebratory than being below the belt.

The Napsta, Comedian

Comedy is always brave because it's used to address difficult things in life that we got through or to address the elephant in the room, but I don't think that you need to be crass or swear to do that.

The Napsta, Comedian

It was about 10 years ago when I realised I'm not cut out for corporate and I had a passion for being on stage, making people happy, and making people laugh.

The Napsta, Comedian



22 April 2022 7:55 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Comedy
Comedian
The Napsta
Napsta

More from Entertainment

'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop'

21 April 2022 7:47 AM

John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family

20 April 2022 5:46 AM

According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Germany for a performance and suffered a stroke while there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter

18 April 2022 11:39 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance

14 April 2022 12:44 PM

Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a South African champion group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously'

13 April 2022 3:06 PM

DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Gut health key to your wellness' - TV star Euodia Samson dishes on new cookbook

10 April 2022 2:12 PM

South African actress and TV personality Euodia Samson chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial

9 April 2022 5:48 PM

Some Twitter users say their emotions have been triggered after watching the Netflix doccie about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk

8 April 2022 1:39 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT radio vet Clarence Ford behind the mic with 'The Morning Review' next week

8 April 2022 11:09 AM

The cat's out of the bag! Veteran radio presenter Clarence Ford will be joining CapeTalk for a short stint next week standing in for Lester Kiewit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Journo behind doccie 'Last Blue Ride' revisits brutal murder of Hannah Cornelius

7 April 2022 1:44 PM

Seasoned journalist Anthony Molyneaux chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about directing the true crime documentary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case

Local

MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique

Local

Stats SA extends Western Cape census count as some residents refuse to cooperate

Local

EWN Highlights

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial expected to get under way after two postponements

22 April 2022 8:29 AM

Foreign nationals affected by KZN floods must have relief aid access - Malema

22 April 2022 8:01 AM

DA the only hope of rescuing SA, says outgoing WC MEC Debbie Schafer

22 April 2022 7:45 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA