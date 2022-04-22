Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan
- Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is taking her Stalingrad strategy to another level, says legal journo Karyn Maughan
- Maughan argues that Mkhwebane is now going after judges who have made impenetrable findings against her in a bid to stall her impeachment inquiry
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is now trying to go after principled judges with "pointless litigation" in a bid to stall her impeachment inquiry.
In a recent op-ed on News24, Maughan says Mkhwebane is taking a page out of former president Jacob Zuma's playbook.
RELATED: ConCourt's CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane to renew calls for her axing - Maughan
Mkhwebane has lodged a complaint against retired Justice Chris Jafta over his Constitutional Court ruling on the CR17 campaign matter.
However, her complaint is almost certain to fail because the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) does not hear complaints against judges if they are solely related to the merits of a judgment or order.
Despite no prospects of success, Maughan says Mkhwebane is forging ahead with her complaint in a bid to buy time.
Maughan says this part of the Public Protector's last-ditch attempt to have Parliament's impeachment proceedings against her halted.
She says Mkhwebane's Stalingrad tactics have become profoundly twisted, much like Zuma's.
RELATED: Justice Edwin Cameron on Zuma and art of the Stalingrad defence tactic
It isn't just about appealing rulings that go against you, it's about instigating litigation that is actually increasingly pointless so that the court process of the inquiry process is delayed because you've brought an unsubstantiated legal application that be it Parliament or the NPA then need to deal with before they can embark on the process against you as we see with what is happening with Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the impeachment inquiry that has been stalled because of her various applications and attempts to revive them after they fail.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
The JSC does not allow you to lodge a misconduct complaint against a judge over a ruling that they've given.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
It is truly extraordinary that her Stalingrad strategy has gotten profoundly twisted that she's now going after judges who have made completely legally impenetrable against her.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
In this complaint, she says: 'This is the only way I can vindicate my constitutional right.' Extraordinary. There is no other word for it.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Source : @PublicProtector/Twitter
More from Politics
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters!
Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog world.Read More
DA the only hope of rescuing SA, says outgoing WC MEC Debbie Schafer
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer earlier this week handed her resignation to Premier Alan Winde after eight years in the position.Read More
'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered'
702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money ShowRead More
Malema calls on eThekwini to provide land during visit to flood-hit area
Tshidi Madia chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Zikalala failed to spin story about water tanker diverted to his home - analyst
Abongile Nzelenzele chats to political analyst and journalism lecturer Trust Matsilele.Read More
DA ward councillor claims 'hijacking' of flood aid parcels in Durban widespread
John Maytham chats to Shontel de Boer, a DA ward councillor in Durban.Read More
Ex-DA member Ntuli labels Zille delusional, incompetent over meeting claims
Ntuli in a series of tweets to both Zille and her assistant Nicholas Gotsell called for the former to apologise for telling talk Radio702 she was not attending any of the DA’s federal council meetings.Read More
Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart chairperson
Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show.Read More
War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo.Read More