Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan

22 April 2022 9:29 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector
Karyn Maughan
Mkhwebane impeachment

John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan.
  • Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is taking her Stalingrad strategy to another level, says legal journo Karyn Maughan
  • Maughan argues that Mkhwebane is now going after judges who have made impenetrable findings against her in a bid to stall her impeachment inquiry
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is now trying to go after principled judges with "pointless litigation" in a bid to stall her impeachment inquiry.

In a recent op-ed on News24, Maughan says Mkhwebane is taking a page out of former president Jacob Zuma's playbook.

RELATED: ConCourt's CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane to renew calls for her axing - Maughan

Mkhwebane has lodged a complaint against retired Justice Chris Jafta over his Constitutional Court ruling on the CR17 campaign matter.

However, her complaint is almost certain to fail because the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) does not hear complaints against judges if they are solely related to the merits of a judgment or order.

Despite no prospects of success, Maughan says Mkhwebane is forging ahead with her complaint in a bid to buy time.

Maughan says this part of the Public Protector's last-ditch attempt to have Parliament's impeachment proceedings against her halted.

She says Mkhwebane's Stalingrad tactics have become profoundly twisted, much like Zuma's.

RELATED: Justice Edwin Cameron on Zuma and art of the Stalingrad defence tactic

It isn't just about appealing rulings that go against you, it's about instigating litigation that is actually increasingly pointless so that the court process of the inquiry process is delayed because you've brought an unsubstantiated legal application that be it Parliament or the NPA then need to deal with before they can embark on the process against you as we see with what is happening with Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the impeachment inquiry that has been stalled because of her various applications and attempts to revive them after they fail.

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

The JSC does not allow you to lodge a misconduct complaint against a judge over a ruling that they've given.

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

It is truly extraordinary that her Stalingrad strategy has gotten profoundly twisted that she's now going after judges who have made completely legally impenetrable against her.

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

In this complaint, she says: 'This is the only way I can vindicate my constitutional right.' Extraordinary. There is no other word for it.

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
