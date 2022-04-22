Stats SA extends Western Cape census count as some residents refuse to cooperate





Statistics South Africa is urging Western Cape residents to take part in Census 2022

Less than 50% of the province's population has been counted in the census

Stats SA's Patrick Kelly says the deadline has been extended to 30 April in the Western Cape

Stats SA fieldworkers got the Census 2022 count under way at the Cape Town International Airport on 2 February 2022. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

Statistics South Africa says it's making a final push for Western Cape households to be counted before the end of April.

The deadline for Census 2022 data collection has been extended in the Western Cape due to less than 50% of the population being enumerated.

Stats SA's chief director Patrick Kelly says an increasing number of residents in the province are refusing to cooperate with census workers.

Refusing to participate is a criminal offence, Kelly explains.

In the Western Cape, we do see an increasing number of people refusing to participate in the census, which is actually illegal but we do encourage people to provide the information when a census worker comes to your door. Patrick Kelly, Chief director - Statistics South Africa

In provinces such as Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the "mop-up" period is being concluded this week.

Most other provinces have around 80% or more of their population counted.

Kelly says there were not enough data collectors recruited in the province, in addition to some challenges with reaching rural farming communities.

The focus is now on counting households in urban areas such as gated communities, estates, and complexes.

Households who have not been counted can still complete the census questionnaire online here.

The Western Cape has been extended up until the end of April. Patrick Kelly, Chief director - Statistics South Africa

In the Western Cape in general, we are much further behind in census data collection than the rest of the country. So, we are really trying to make a very special, hard push to try and count the population of the province before the end of the month. Patrick Kelly, Chief director - Statistics South Africa