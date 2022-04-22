KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters!
Welcome to the Republic of Looters. In that world, those who call themselves leaders have no conscience that they would go on to steal water meant for the public. In that country of looters, the public has adopted a new culture of looting where they think it is cool to stop a Shoprite truck and loot whatever was meant to be sold for them to keep the economy afloat.
It is in that country, the Republic of Looters, where those who deem themselves leaders would go on to steal money during a difficult time that the world had seen since the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic. Why do we find it easy to call them leaders? They are no longer worthy to be called or treated like leaders, their prime goal is to steal, daily.
A few days after the tragic, heavy floods have destroyed KwaZulu-Natal, the only conversation we are hearing is our fear that the criminals masquerading as politicians will, again, loot money meant to help the victims of this tragic incident.
I am battling to understand the moral navigation of people who would steal money that would help to feed or accommodate helpless people who are still traumatised by such a natural event. What happened to our ubuntu/botho?
Welcome to our Republic of Looters. I was not at all surprised to witness the desperate calls for potential donors to direct donations to charity organisations instead of the government. There is a trust deficit between the people and the ANC-led government, and this situation between the two parties existed from around the end of the 1990s.
We shouldn't be naive to think that the ANC is the popular party to lead the country. Among other factors for the ANC to have been able to keep its power from 1994 are lack of political awareness, lower voter participation, dominant identity politics, and absence of competitive electoral politics. It would be safe to say that ANC thrives on those factors. That is the only explanation for why people decide to keep the party in power.
While the people of KwaZulu-Natal are deliberating on what has happened and how they will pick up the pieces, their premier is worsening the situation by having a water tanker delivered to his private property while poor people, whom the water is meant for, are not a priority. The premier, Sihle Zikalala, looted the water. This is indeed a dog-eat-dog world.
In the Republic of Looters, the looters who are often referred to as leaders have the audacity to blame the previous apartheid government for their criminal behaviour. While everyone accepts that the apartheid regime was based and found on principles of selfishness, it becomes difficult to differentiate it from the ANC-led government.
These looters often insult each other so badly that they would take it further by conspiring to kill to secure power for they know that they will live lavish lifestyles. Those killings and insults do not place the interests of the people anywhere in their sour hearts.
These looters in that country are not afraid of looting money meant for education or health ministries, the very departments have been deemed the cornerstone of every sober democracy around the world. Just like during the disastrous times, our conscience should prohibit us from stealing especially from the vulnerable people whom we claim that we are leading.
This trust deficit between the people and the ANC-led government certainly leads to a legitimacy crisis which might result in some form of rebellious behavior from the people against a government of the day. When the government is not trusted with money, how is it going to be able to manage its affairs?
The ANC is being given many opportunities to redeem itself but keeps flopping every time such opportunities avail themselves.
The party should put security and screening measures to determine who should be its members. They opened their membership too wide, allowing dangerous criminals to even lead the party. The selection of membership should be a vigorous and rigorous process. The ANC should not be desperate to have a large membership because they continue to allow criminals into our public coffers.
This article first appeared on EWN : KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters!
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
More from Opinion
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB.Read More
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it
Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.Read More
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more!
Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane.Read More
Can the SANDF on a shoestring be effective in KZN?
Lester Kiewit interviews Advocate Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu).Read More
THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men?
Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant matters, writes Thulile Khanyile.Read More
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time
Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structures in our mission to zero carbon emissions?Read More
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model
Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms.Read More
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs
Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
More from Politics
Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan
John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
DA the only hope of rescuing SA, says outgoing WC MEC Debbie Schafer
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer earlier this week handed her resignation to Premier Alan Winde after eight years in the position.Read More
'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered'
702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money ShowRead More
Malema calls on eThekwini to provide land during visit to flood-hit area
Tshidi Madia chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Zikalala failed to spin story about water tanker diverted to his home - analyst
Abongile Nzelenzele chats to political analyst and journalism lecturer Trust Matsilele.Read More
DA ward councillor claims 'hijacking' of flood aid parcels in Durban widespread
John Maytham chats to Shontel de Boer, a DA ward councillor in Durban.Read More
Ex-DA member Ntuli labels Zille delusional, incompetent over meeting claims
Ntuli in a series of tweets to both Zille and her assistant Nicholas Gotsell called for the former to apologise for telling talk Radio702 she was not attending any of the DA’s federal council meetings.Read More
Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart chairperson
Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show.Read More
War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo.Read More