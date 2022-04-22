Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:30
Pride Shelter Trust
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Cape trains back on track
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Development Impact Fund
Nana Zenani
Today at 11:35
Weekend football
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
SIZWE MBEDE
Today at 15:20
Study finds that excess weight almost doubles a woman's risk of cancer - ZOOM INTERVIEW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Hazelwood
Today at 17:20
The new South African Workplace
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Advaita Naidoo - COO at Jack Hammer
Today at 17:45
Slow life: the ultimate collaboration Derek Gripper and Guy Buttery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Derek Gripper - Composer, Musician at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that 'justi... 22 April 2022 9:26 AM
MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique Members of Parliament’s joint defence committee have expressed concern over reports of soldiers getting food poisoning after eatin... 22 April 2022 8:58 AM
DA the only hope of rescuing SA, says outgoing WC MEC Debbie Schafer Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer earlier this week handed her resignation to Premier Alan Winde after eight years in the... 22 April 2022 7:45 AM
View all Local
Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 22 April 2022 9:29 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered' 702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show 21 April 2022 7:52 PM
View all Politics
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding 'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco. 21 April 2022 9:49 PM
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 9:22 PM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Business
What is moss gardening and how useful is it? Pippa Hudson speaks to Gert van Tonder, a South African born and internationally acclaimed moss garden designer and a neuroscienti... 22 April 2022 6:31 AM
Neon Dreams gives you a taste of what you can expect at their concerts The Canadian alt-pop duo is set to entertain the nation across 11 South African destinations including Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Bl... 21 April 2022 6:33 PM
Teaching English as a foreign language… see the world, make some money! Pippa Hudson interviews Luan Dreyden of The TEFL Academy, rated as one of the best suppliers of training in this field. 21 April 2022 4:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
Pacing at Two Oceans was to make para-sport visible - blind Paralympic runner Paralympic medalist Louzanne Coetzee along with her guide, Claus Kempen, were pacers in the Two Oceans Half Marathon race for runn... 21 April 2022 1:37 PM
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
View all Sport
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents. 22 April 2022 7:53 AM
[WATCH] Smartphone stops bullet – saves Ukrainian soldier’s life Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 April 2022 10:50 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA

22 April 2022 7:53 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Ukraine
Russian
President Volodymyr Zelensky
Putin and Zelensky

Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents.

On Wednesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa held a discussion with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on the Russian invasion on Ukraine.

South Africa has been criticised for being neutral when it comes to the invasion.

RELATED: Putin is the aggressor here, he chose this war - US Acting ambassador

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova believes the call was a step in the right direction as it was the first time the two countries spoke in more than 10 years.

I believe this dialogue will open further dialogues and will make a difference.

Liubov Abravitova, Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa

Listen below to the full conversation:


This article first appeared on 702 : Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA




22 April 2022 7:53 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Ukraine
Russian
President Volodymyr Zelensky
Putin and Zelensky

More from World

[WATCH] Smartphone stops bullet – saves Ukrainian soldier’s life

21 April 2022 10:50 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop'

21 April 2022 7:47 AM

John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time

19 April 2022 7:11 PM

Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structures in our mission to zero carbon emissions?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief

19 April 2022 10:47 AM

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cost of living soars in the UK as fuel & food prices continue to climb

17 April 2022 2:01 PM

Zain Johnson speaks to UK correspondent, Gavin Grey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs

14 April 2022 10:12 PM

Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!'

14 April 2022 9:37 PM

Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset Management

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid

14 April 2022 1:24 PM

Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, according to a stock exchange filing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel

12 April 2022 5:00 PM

Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato

12 April 2022 11:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case

Local

MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique

Local

Stats SA extends Western Cape census count as some residents refuse to cooperate

Local

EWN Highlights

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial expected to get under way after two postponements

22 April 2022 8:29 AM

Foreign nationals affected by KZN floods must have relief aid access - Malema

22 April 2022 8:01 AM

DA the only hope of rescuing SA, says outgoing WC MEC Debbie Schafer

22 April 2022 7:45 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA