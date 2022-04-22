DA the only hope of rescuing SA, says outgoing WC MEC Debbie Schafer
CAPE TOWN - Outgoing Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer believes that she's leaving her department in a better place than she found it.
Schafer earlier this week handed her resignation to Premier Alan Winde after eight years in the position.
She officially leaves office on 15 May.
Schafer said that she's been in politics for 20 years, serving in all three spheres of government and believes that she's made valuable contributions in each.
"I am, however, now ready to bow out of public life. I am in the fortunate position of having been offered a job in the legal sector in the UK, which I have accepted. I'll be joining some of my family there, which represents a unique opportunity for us to experience together," Schafer said.
She said that she remained committed to the Democratic Alliance (DA) and had no intention of resigning as a member.
"I also remain of the view that the DA is the only hope to rescue South Africa from the current trajectory and which can realise the immense potential that we have," she said.
Meanwhile, Premier Alan Winde has described Schafer as a strong and tenacious leader.
"We will miss her sharp attention to detail and steadfast commitment to the values we share and I thank her for the important role she has played in our cabinet over the last years," Winde said.
Winde will on Friday morning announce new changes to his provincial cabinet.
"I will announce changes to my provincial cabinet following the process of careful deliberation over the last few weeks. We are determined to use this moment to make the changes we need to move forward," he said.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA the only hope of rescuing SA, says outgoing WC MEC Debbie Schafer
Source : @DebbieSchafer/Twitter
