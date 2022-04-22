Donors desperately needed as SA faces O blood stock crisis due to KZN floods





South Africa is facing a O blood stock crisis.

The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has pleaded for eligible donors to give blood.

WCBS spokesperson Marike Gevers says the floods in KZN have significantly impacted the availability of blood nationwide.

The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) is appealing to all eligible donors to donate blood as blood stocks are critically low.

The WCBS says O blood stocks are critically low across the country. The O blood group is the universal blood group which can be can be given in transfusions to all other blood groups.

South Africa is facing a national O blood stock crisis due to the continuing impacts of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, according to WCBS spokesperson Marike Gevers.

Currently, the Western Cape only has a two-day blood supply in O+ and a three-day supply in O- blood group.

Gevers says the situation is the same for the South African National Blood Service (SANBS)'s national blood stocks.

She advises that blood stocks have also been impacted by Ramadan, as Muslim donors cannot donate blood during the holy month.

You are eligible to donate blood if you are between the ages of 16 and 75, weigh 50kg or more, are in good general health, and lead a safe sexual lifestyle.

You can visit the Western Cape Blood Service website here for more information or to find your nearest blood donation clinic in the province.

We are pleading with people to please come out as we are facing a national O blood stock crisis. Marike Gevers, Public relations officer - Western Cape Blood Service

The basic donor criteria is the starting point. At the blood donation clinic you will fill in a questionnaire which will go more in-depth about medical and also lifestyle. Marike Gevers, Public relations officer - Western Cape Blood Service