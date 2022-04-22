Donors desperately needed as SA faces O blood stock crisis due to KZN floods
- South Africa is facing a O blood stock crisis.
- The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has pleaded for eligible donors to give blood.
- WCBS spokesperson Marike Gevers says the floods in KZN have significantly impacted the availability of blood nationwide.
The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) is appealing to all eligible donors to donate blood as blood stocks are critically low.
The WCBS says O blood stocks are critically low across the country. The O blood group is the universal blood group which can be can be given in transfusions to all other blood groups.
South Africa is facing a national O blood stock crisis due to the continuing impacts of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, according to WCBS spokesperson Marike Gevers.
Currently, the Western Cape only has a two-day blood supply in O+ and a three-day supply in O- blood group.
Gevers says the situation is the same for the South African National Blood Service (SANBS)'s national blood stocks.
She advises that blood stocks have also been impacted by Ramadan, as Muslim donors cannot donate blood during the holy month.
RELATED: Why should I know my blood type? Western Cape Blood Service breaks it down
You are eligible to donate blood if you are between the ages of 16 and 75, weigh 50kg or more, are in good general health, and lead a safe sexual lifestyle.
You can visit the Western Cape Blood Service website here for more information or to find your nearest blood donation clinic in the province.
We are pleading with people to please come out as we are facing a national O blood stock crisis.Marike Gevers, Public relations officer - Western Cape Blood Service
The basic donor criteria is the starting point. At the blood donation clinic you will fill in a questionnaire which will go more in-depth about medical and also lifestyle.Marike Gevers, Public relations officer - Western Cape Blood Service
Unfortunately, the devastating effects of the floods in KZN has contributed to this national group O blood stock crisis.... this has impacted staff... blood donation clinics are closed due to damaged infrastructure and also the demand for blood increases when trauma cases increase as well.Marike Gevers, Public relations officer - Western Cape Blood Service
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32142433_nurse-collecting-a-blood-from-a-patient-for-annual-check.html
More from Local
WC's Winde rings changes with major cabinet reshuffle
The provincial administration was due a reshuffle after a surprise resignation by one MEC and damning sex allegations against another.Read More
How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case
And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that 'justice delayed is justice denied'.Read More
MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique
Members of Parliament’s joint defence committee have expressed concern over reports of soldiers getting food poisoning after eating rotten meat in Mozambique.Read More
DA the only hope of rescuing SA, says outgoing WC MEC Debbie Schäfer
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer earlier this week handed her resignation to Premier Alan Winde after eight years in the position.Read More
Stats SA extends Western Cape census count as some residents refuse to cooperate
John Maytham chats to Patrick Kelly from Statistics South Africa.Read More
Chasing a dream: Homeless man on a mission to complete his master's degree
With an honours degree in gender studies, Gibson Nzimande pulls his trolley with an oversized white bag filled with recyclables through the oncoming Sandton traffic, up a steep hill. This is his story.Read More
Social media, children and the struggles of finding justice for cyber crimes
John Perlman speaks to social media law expert, Emma Sadleir Berkowitz about the difficulties that come with reporting social media crimes in the digital age.Read More
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding
'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco.Read More
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder
Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.Read More