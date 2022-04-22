United States oil exports rocket to all-time high





The United States is exporting more oil right now than ever.

In the week up to 15 April, it exported a record 10.6 million barrels a day, according to the Energy Information Administration.

© arsgera/123rf.com

Demand for US oil from Europe is soaring as it tries to wean itself of Russian supplies.

The US - the world’s largest oil producer – has completely stopped buying Russian oil.

Russia is the second-largest producer of oil, previously producing almost 10 million barrels per day.

Its oil exports are down 25% from a week before.

Only Saudi Arabia (9.3 million barrels a day) produces oil in quantities approaching that of the US and Russia.