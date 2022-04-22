United States oil exports rocket to all-time high

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:12
Health and Wellness - Smart Lockers rolled out to Western Cape
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
: Belinda Strydom
Today at 15:20
Study finds that excess weight almost doubles a woman's risk of cancer - ZOOM INTERVIEW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Hazelwood
Today at 15:35
Our Burning Planet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Heywood - Editor of at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:05
Eskom update on loadshedding
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:20
China wants to help build high-speed train between Johannesburg and Durban - PRE-RECORD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip De Wet
Today at 16:33
Appeal to rescue turtle hatchling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Renee Leeuwner - Tourism, Communications & Sustainability Co-Ordinator at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 17:05
Western Cape cabinet reshuffle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
The New World Workplace
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Advaita Naidoo - COO at Jack Hammer
Today at 17:45
Slow Life presents Derek Gripper and Guy Buttery at The Olympia
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Derek Gripper - Composer, Musician at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC's Winde rings changes with major cabinet reshuffle The provincial administration was due a reshuffle after a surprise resignation by one MEC and damning sex allegations against anot... 22 April 2022 12:10 PM
Donors desperately needed as SA faces O blood stock crisis due to KZN floods Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Marike Gevers from the Western Cape Blood Service. 22 April 2022 12:01 PM
How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that 'justi... 22 April 2022 9:26 AM
View all Local
Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 22 April 2022 9:29 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
DA the only hope of rescuing SA, says outgoing WC MEC Debbie Schäfer Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer earlier this week handed her resignation to Premier Alan Winde after eight years in the... 22 April 2022 7:45 AM
View all Politics
United States oil exports rocket to all-time high The US is exporting record amounts of oil, replacing some of the dwindling Russian supplies. 22 April 2022 11:55 AM
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding 'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco. 21 April 2022 9:49 PM
View all Business
The orgasm gap: Why you aren't getting the big O Clement Manyathela speaks to Obstetrician-Gynaecologist Dr Mpume Zenda about sex and orgasms. 22 April 2022 1:16 PM
What is moss gardening and how useful is it? Pippa Hudson speaks to Gert van Tonder, a South African born and internationally acclaimed moss garden designer and a neuroscienti... 22 April 2022 6:31 AM
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 9:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
Pacing at Two Oceans was to make para-sport visible - blind Paralympic runner Paralympic medalist Louzanne Coetzee along with her guide, Claus Kempen, were pacers in the Two Oceans Half Marathon race for runn... 21 April 2022 1:37 PM
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
View all Sport
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents. 22 April 2022 7:53 AM
[WATCH] Smartphone stops bullet – saves Ukrainian soldier’s life Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 April 2022 10:50 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

United States oil exports rocket to all-time high

22 April 2022 11:55 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
United States
Oil
energy
US oil
War in Ukraine
Russian oil

The US is exporting record amounts of oil, replacing some of the dwindling Russian supplies.

The United States is exporting more oil right now than ever.

In the week up to 15 April, it exported a record 10.6 million barrels a day, according to the Energy Information Administration.

© arsgera/123rf.com

Demand for US oil from Europe is soaring as it tries to wean itself of Russian supplies.

The US - the world’s largest oil producer – has completely stopped buying Russian oil.

Russia is the second-largest producer of oil, previously producing almost 10 million barrels per day.

Its oil exports are down 25% from a week before.

Only Saudi Arabia (9.3 million barrels a day) produces oil in quantities approaching that of the US and Russia.




22 April 2022 11:55 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
United States
Oil
energy
US oil
War in Ukraine
Russian oil

More from Business

Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December'

22 April 2022 10:32 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding

21 April 2022 9:49 PM

'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder

21 April 2022 9:22 PM

Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it

21 April 2022 8:05 PM

Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered'

21 April 2022 7:52 PM

702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Durban port working 24/7 to clear backlog of 1000s of containers after floods'

21 April 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Managing Executive for the Durban and Richards Bay ports, Moshe Motlohi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teaching English as a foreign language… see the world, make some money!

21 April 2022 4:09 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Luan Dreyden of The TEFL Academy, rated as one of the best suppliers of training in this field.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group

21 April 2022 1:14 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it

21 April 2022 11:32 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend

21 April 2022 6:26 AM

The embattled power utility announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage three until Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WC's Winde rings changes with major cabinet reshuffle

Politics Local

Stats SA extends Western Cape census count as some residents refuse to cooperate

Local

United States oil exports rocket to all-time high

Business

EWN Highlights

Kenya's former president Mwai Kibaki dead at 90

22 April 2022 12:42 PM

Families devastated by the loss of their children in floods - KZN MP

22 April 2022 12:01 PM

KZN relief efforts pour in but the need for clean drinking water remains high

22 April 2022 11:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA