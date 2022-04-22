United States oil exports rocket to all-time high
The United States is exporting more oil right now than ever.
In the week up to 15 April, it exported a record 10.6 million barrels a day, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Demand for US oil from Europe is soaring as it tries to wean itself of Russian supplies.
The US - the world’s largest oil producer – has completely stopped buying Russian oil.
Russia is the second-largest producer of oil, previously producing almost 10 million barrels per day.
Its oil exports are down 25% from a week before.
Only Saudi Arabia (9.3 million barrels a day) produces oil in quantities approaching that of the US and Russia.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162159747_oil-war-between-united-states-and-russia-concept-negotiations-on-oil-production-flags-of-america-and.html?vti=nn5076njtd4wiz0pxu-1-53
