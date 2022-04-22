The orgasm gap: Why you aren't getting the big O
With the world revolving and the growing power of social media and general representation, conversations centring around sex is shifting for the better, with a growing number of women speaking up about the frustrations they have with not being able to experience the well-lauded yet under-documented female orgasm.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Obstetrician-Gynaecologist Dr Mpume Zenda about sex and orgasms.
A big part of this conversation stems around the concepts and ideas on the orgasm gap.
Put succinctly, Dr Zenda describes the orgasm gap as being the frequency or number of times a singular person experiences an orgasm during their lifetime, with studies (and now, general knowledge) showing that heterosexual women experience far fewer orgasms than their heterosexual male counterparts.
As a point of interest, Clement Manyathela highlights a study that states that 95% of straight men reach climax during sex whilst only 65% of straight women are able to achieve the same feat.
So why is this? Are women just cursed or are straight men the ones to blame after all?
Well, it is a little more nuanced than blame games and biological curses.
Zenda argues that most women only experience orgasms from clitoral stimulation as opposed to direct penetration.
Sex, however, is popularly centred around male pleasure while disregarding the importance of female pleasure: women are meant to pleasure men and that should be their pleasure.
It is no surprise, then, that a lack of understanding seems to be a paramount reason why so many women do not climax during penetrative sex, which Zenda notes as both a social, cultural and structural issue.
Many people do not seem to understand the importance of the clitoral stimulation that women need to achieve climax as well as the relationship that emotional connection has with physical pleasure.
Education is also to blame, with the lack of quality sex education being highlighted. When sex is taught in schools, it is often directly related to the dangers of sex as opposed to the joys of sex and the pleasure principle.
If people do not understand pleasure, their bodies and their anatomy (divorced from scientific biology), then how are they meant to know how to climax?
Find out more on that in the clip below.
This article first appeared on 702 : The orgasm gap: Why you aren't getting the big O
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/couple_bed.html?sti=m175u301p87ha0tfqf|&mediapopup=116328084
More from Lifestyle
What is moss gardening and how useful is it?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Gert van Tonder, a South African born and internationally acclaimed moss garden designer and a neuroscientist.Read More
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder
Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.Read More
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it
Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.Read More
Neon Dreams gives you a taste of what you can expect at their concerts
The Canadian alt-pop duo is set to entertain the nation across 11 South African destinations including Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Bloemfontein, Pretoria and Johannesburg.Read More
Teaching English as a foreign language… see the world, make some money!
Pippa Hudson interviews Luan Dreyden of The TEFL Academy, rated as one of the best suppliers of training in this field.Read More
Old & new school presenters talk about the evolution of mother tongue radio
Radio in Retrospect: Linda Sibiya, Thuso Motaung and Nelly Moruri speak about the evolution of vernacular radio in South AfricaRead More
Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 7 things to do this weekend that won't break the bank
Bank balance looking a little sketchy? Enjoy the weekend before payday with these seven affordable activities.Read More
Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra.Read More