Metrorail gets a bad rap, but a movement of train commuters wants to change that
- Cape Town commuters are being urged to get on board with a new movement to resuscitate rail travel
- Abongile Nzelenzele hosted a panel of guests to discuss strategies for getting Metrorail back on track
There's a growing movement of train commuters in Cape Town who believe there is still hope for Metrorail.
The rail service has been in recovery mode for the past few months after being crippled by vandals in the Western Cape.
Some Capetonians are giving rail commuting another try as Metrorail slowly resumes its service in the province.
Community activist Lorenzo Davids is an avid train commuter and has been documenting his stories on social media.
Davids says he wants to get people excited about rail travel again, but Metrorail will have to play its part in order to restore trust.
The rail service has been plagued with theft and vandalism for several years, affecting operations across the city.
"Our biggest problem, is that we can't safeguard the railway infrastructure", Davids tells CapeTalk.
Davids, who's the CEO of the Development Impact Fund, says Metrorail is slowly improving its offering as part of its revival plan after years of stolen and vandalised infrastructure.
He's part of a collective effort to encourage more residents to get back on the trains as officials build a safe and functional rail service.
We love trains but the problem right now is that people have lost trust in the rail service.Lorenzo Davids, CEO - The Development Impact Fund
I want to convince Capetonians that the train service is getting better, it is not quite there yet but I think Prasa Western Cape and Metrorail is doing a great job in slowly getting the service back on track.Lorenzo Davids, CEO - The Development Impact Fund
Cape Town photographer Pieter Herring says new infrastructure and heightened security are both vital parts of safeguarding the rail network.
"Prasa has got a massive, massive challenge on their hands", he says.
Witnessing the destruction that has taken place on that central line is enormously disheartening.Peter Herring, Photograppher
Meanwhile, Metrorail spokesperson Nana Zenani says the rail service already has more security personnel than train drivers.
Zenani says the train service can only become reliable if there is community-driven action to expose train vandals and protect train infrastructure.
Vandalism plays a very key role when it comes to scheduling and keeping the timetables reliable.Nana Zenani, Acting spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
