WC's Winde rings changes with major cabinet reshuffle
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has announced changes to his cabinet.
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer resigned this week after eight years in the post.
In March, former Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz was fired from cabinet, amid allegations of sexual misconduct.
Standing committee chairperson of the portfolio in the provincial legislature, Reagan Allen, now occupies this position.
The provincial administration was due a reshuffle after a surprise resignation by one MEC and damning sex allegations against another.
Premier Alan Winde has announced who will now fill those seats.
Former Finance MEC David Maynier moves to Western Cape Education following Schäfer’s resignation.
Mireille Wenger will head the finance portfolio.
Meanwhile, provincial Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Tertius Simmers will be the MEC for Infrastructure.
This means a rebranding of the department once led by Daylin Mitchell, who remains Transport MEC, but under a new title as MEC of Mobility.
This article first appeared on EWN : WC's Winde rings changes with major cabinet reshuffle
