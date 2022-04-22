Cape Town blames Eskom for social housing without electricity
Months after moving into their homes, some residents of the Eindhoven Housing Project in Delft now have electricity.
Last week, Eskom connected 50 of the units to the power grid.
Earlier this year, angry residents protested and demanded help from Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to get them connected.
In March, CapeTalk received a desperate plea from Shirley, an Eindhoven resident, for a generator for a neighbour who cares for disabled children.
Shirley, who moved into a social housing unit in August 2021, said none of the homes had electricity.
When CapeTalk took it up with the City of Cape Town, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi blamed Eskom for failing to connect Eindhoven to the grid.
RELATED: Caring for disabled kids without electricity: 'Can someone lend us a generator?'
John Maytham interviewed Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
… 50 of them have been connected. The remaining will be connected by the end of May, Eskom promised us. We face incredible frustrations with Eskom. It’s very slow, non-responsive, and takes a long time to appoint contractors…Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town
The core of the delay in Eindhoven was Eskom’s policy that they only start the process of appointing a contractor once the housing development is 80% complete… They only appointed that contractor in February…Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town
We’ve begun a discussion with Eskom to take over a whole lot of their supply areas in the City… But for a project like this, it doesn’t help in the short term… There are a whole lot of problems with Eskom across the City…Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town
We have to either risk illegal occupation or hand them over without electricity until Eskom comes to the party…Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100454122_candle-in-the-dark-smoke-from-a-candle-.html?term=candle%2Bdarkness&vti=ocl14ujbtwzyhvikcq-1-92
