Cape Town residents invited to visit nature reserves for free on Earth Day





CAPE TOWN - Residents can visit any Cape Town Nature Reserve for free on Friday in celebration of Earth Day.

Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews said reserves offered recreational and educational activities.

"Please take some time out this Friday to visit your local nature reserve, the natural beauty and peace one finds at these well preserved nature reserves is something I would like everyone to experience, so find your most preferred or closest spot and enjoy all that our natural environment has to offer.''

