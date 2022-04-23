Collect and Go: The smart locker system that changes accessibility to medication
Collecting medication through public health systems is a major problem in the country for a variety of reasons, including unbearable queues and administrative hurdles, and that is a reality millions of South Africans on chronic medication face on a regular basis.
Collect and Go is a smart locker programme already operating in Gauteng, the Free State and Mpumalanga and it is opening 11 new sites in the Western Cape to allow citizens to collect their chronic medication from secure locker systems around the province whenever is most convenient for them.
Though the idea was born pre-pandemic, COVID-19 became the perfect time roll out the service because it allows users to skip queues and scale down the interpersonal contact usually required to obtain their medication.
How it works is that if users receive chronic medication that does not need to be closely and regularly monitored from their local clinic, they will be referred onto the programme.
Once on the system, the user’s medication will be pre-packaged every month and sent to the smart locker site most convenient for them where they will receive an SMS once it’s there with a One-Time-Pin they can use to access the parcel.
They can then head on to the site, collect their medication and go. It’s just that simple.
To find out more, visit the Collect and Go website today.
