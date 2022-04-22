Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We won't be the 'fall guy' for ANC-led government failures, says Eskom's Mavuso Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso said that despite all the challenges the organisation faced, they would not allow the board and... 22 April 2022 5:58 PM
King Misuzulu's coronation ceremony has been postponed due to KZN floods The King was set to be officially crowned next month after he was recently recognised as the rightful successor by President Cyril... 22 April 2022 4:49 PM
Cape Town blames Eskom for social housing without electricity John Maytham interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. 22 April 2022 3:08 PM
View all Local
WC's Winde rings changes with major cabinet reshuffle The provincial administration was due a reshuffle after a surprise resignation by one MEC and damning sex allegations against anot... 22 April 2022 12:10 PM
Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 22 April 2022 9:29 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
View all Politics
United States oil exports rocket to all-time high The US is exporting record amounts of oil, replacing some of the dwindling Russian supplies. 22 April 2022 11:55 AM
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding 'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco. 21 April 2022 9:49 PM
View all Business
The orgasm gap: Why you aren't getting the big O Clement Manyathela speaks to Obstetrician-Gynaecologist Dr Mpume Zenda about sex and orgasms. 22 April 2022 1:16 PM
What is moss gardening and how useful is it? Pippa Hudson speaks to Gert van Tonder, a South African born and internationally acclaimed moss garden designer and a neuroscienti... 22 April 2022 6:31 AM
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 9:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
Pacing at Two Oceans was to make para-sport visible - blind Paralympic runner Paralympic medalist Louzanne Coetzee along with her guide, Claus Kempen, were pacers in the Two Oceans Half Marathon race for runn... 21 April 2022 1:37 PM
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
View all Sport
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents. 22 April 2022 7:53 AM
[WATCH] Smartphone stops bullet – saves Ukrainian soldier’s life Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 April 2022 10:50 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

King Misuzulu's coronation ceremony has been postponed due to KZN floods

22 April 2022 4:49 PM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
KZN Floods
Amazulu King Misuzulu
coronation ceremony

The King was set to be officially crowned next month after he was recently recognised as the rightful successor by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

DURBAN - AmaZulu King Misuzulu's coronation ceremony scheduled for next month has been postponed as the province mourns the death of over 400 lives due to the devastating floods.

The king was set to be officially crowned next month after he was recently recognised as the rightful successor by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Thursday the courts dismissed the latest bid to prevent his coronation.

On Friday the monarch advised the Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of the postponement.

The new date for the coronation would be communicated in May.


This article first appeared on EWN : King Misuzulu's coronation ceremony has been postponed due to KZN floods




22 April 2022 4:49 PM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
KZN Floods
Amazulu King Misuzulu
coronation ceremony

More from Local

We won't be the 'fall guy' for ANC-led government failures, says Eskom's Mavuso

22 April 2022 5:58 PM

Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso said that despite all the challenges the organisation faced, they would not allow the board and CEO Andre de Ruyter to be the “fall guy” for the mess that Eskom was experiencing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town blames Eskom for social housing without electricity

22 April 2022 3:08 PM

John Maytham interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town residents invited to visit nature reserves for free on Earth Day

22 April 2022 2:58 PM

In celebration of Earth Day Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews encouraged Cape Town residents to visit their local nature reserve.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

22 April 2022 2:04 PM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metrorail gets a bad rap, but a movement of train commuters wants to change that

22 April 2022 1:47 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele chats to community activist Lorenzo Davids, photographer Pieter Herring, and Metrorail spokesperson Nana Zenani.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC's Winde rings changes with major cabinet reshuffle

22 April 2022 12:10 PM

The provincial administration was due a reshuffle after a surprise resignation by one MEC and damning sex allegations against another.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donors desperately needed as SA faces O blood stock crisis due to KZN floods

22 April 2022 12:01 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Marike Gevers from the Western Cape Blood Service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case

22 April 2022 9:26 AM

And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that 'justice delayed is justice denied'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique

22 April 2022 8:58 AM

Members of Parliament’s joint defence committee have expressed concern over reports of soldiers getting food poisoning after eating rotten meat in Mozambique.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA the only hope of rescuing SA, says outgoing WC MEC Debbie Schäfer

22 April 2022 7:45 AM

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer earlier this week handed her resignation to Premier Alan Winde after eight years in the position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town blames Eskom for social housing without electricity

Local Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Metrorail gets a bad rap, but a movement of train commuters wants to change that

Local

We won't be the 'fall guy' for ANC-led government failures, says Eskom's Mavuso

Local

EWN Highlights

Bid to have Khumalo's lawyer leave courtroom in Meyiwa murder case dismissed

22 April 2022 6:42 PM

30 emergency experts deployed to KZN by Gauteng government

22 April 2022 6:25 PM

'Long live the samba!': Brazil holds first carnival since COVID

22 April 2022 6:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA