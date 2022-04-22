



DURBAN - AmaZulu King Misuzulu's coronation ceremony scheduled for next month has been postponed as the province mourns the death of over 400 lives due to the devastating floods.

The king was set to be officially crowned next month after he was recently recognised as the rightful successor by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Thursday the courts dismissed the latest bid to prevent his coronation.

On Friday the monarch advised the Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of the postponement.

The new date for the coronation would be communicated in May.

This article first appeared on EWN : King Misuzulu's coronation ceremony has been postponed due to KZN floods