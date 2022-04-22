We won't be the 'fall guy' for ANC-led government failures, says Eskom's Mavuso
JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity boss and Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso has stormed out of a meeting with Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).
Scopa met with the Eskom board during a visit to Megawatt Park on Friday.
A heated exchange erupted between Mavuso and Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.
Mavuso said that despite all the challenges the organisation faced, they would not allow the board and CEO Andre de Ruyter to be the “fall guy” for the mess that Eskom was experiencing and for the ANC-led government.
#Eskom's #BusisiweMavuso has stormed out of a meeting with Scopa after a heated exchange in which she said they would not be the "fall guys" for the ANC-led government's failures. More to follow.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 22, 2022
🎥 Supplied pic.twitter.com/pr30oWevgK
In a tweet in response to the walkout, Hlengwa said the ANC mess was not in dispute but Friday’s meeting was for the board and Eskom executives to account. He added that Mavuso was an Eskom board member and accordingly she had to account for the institution the ANC had deployed her to.
The #ANC Mess is NOT in dispute...— Mkhuleko Hlengwa MP #🇿🇦 #😷 (@MkhulekoHlengwa) April 22, 2022
Today's SCOPA Parliamentary meeting was for the #Eskom Board and Eskom Executives to account. Ms Busisiwe Mavuso is an Eskom Board Member and accordingly she must account for the Institution the ANC has deployed her to, Qha!
This article first appeared on EWN : We won't be the 'fall guy' for ANC-led government failures, says Eskom's Mavuso
