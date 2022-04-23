



JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 22 April 2022:

PowerBall: 13, 20, 30, 38, 42 PB: 09 PowerBall Plus: 04. 21, 36, 45, 46 PB: 07

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Friday, 22 April 2022