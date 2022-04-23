Laser eye surgery: A quick and painless alternative to wearing spectacles

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Health Department monitoring spike in SA’s COVID-19 infections The NICD recorded more than 4,630 coronavirus infections on Friday compared to just over 4,400 on Thursday. 23 April 2022 10:37 AM
Meyiwa murder-accused alleges torture and deprivation of medical care in prison Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has considered this in a serious light, saying allegations of torture must be treated with care. 23 April 2022 9:17 AM
The French Schooner Tara research vessel arrives at V&A Waterfront John Maytham spoke to Thulani Makhalanyane who is an associate professor at the University of Pretoria and coordinated this projec... 23 April 2022 7:30 AM
View all Local
WC's Winde rings changes with major cabinet reshuffle The provincial administration was due a reshuffle after a surprise resignation by one MEC and damning sex allegations against anot... 22 April 2022 12:10 PM
Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 22 April 2022 9:29 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town blames Eskom for social housing without electricity John Maytham interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. 22 April 2022 3:08 PM
United States oil exports rocket to all-time high The US is exporting record amounts of oil, replacing some of the dwindling Russian supplies. 22 April 2022 11:55 AM
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
View all Business
Collect and Go: The smart locker system that changes accessibility to medication Pippa Hudson talks to pharmacy manager for automation at Right ePharmacy, Belinda Strydom, about the smart locker system - 'Collec... 23 April 2022 7:29 AM
The orgasm gap: Why you aren't getting the big O Clement Manyathela speaks to Obstetrician-Gynaecologist Dr Mpume Zenda about sex and orgasms. 22 April 2022 1:16 PM
What is moss gardening and how useful is it? Pippa Hudson speaks to Gert van Tonder, a South African born and internationally acclaimed moss garden designer and a neuroscienti... 22 April 2022 6:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
Pacing at Two Oceans was to make para-sport visible - blind Paralympic runner Paralympic medalist Louzanne Coetzee along with her guide, Claus Kempen, were pacers in the Two Oceans Half Marathon race for runn... 21 April 2022 1:37 PM
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
View all Sport
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents. 22 April 2022 7:53 AM
[WATCH] Smartphone stops bullet – saves Ukrainian soldier’s life Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 April 2022 10:50 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Laser eye surgery: A quick and painless alternative to wearing spectacles

23 April 2022 12:25 PM
by Mihlali Ntsabo
Tags:
gugu mhlungu
weekend breakfast
laser eye surgery
Tebogo Maleka
Safesight Cataract & Eye Laser Centre

Laser eye surgery or commonly known as vision correction is a procedure developed to correct spectacle errors in patients with impaired uncorrected vision which was first introduced in the early 90s.

Laser eye surgery (or commonly known as vision correction) is a procedure developed to correct spectacle errors in patients with impaired uncorrected vision which was first introduced in the early 90s. According to the Lasik website, the procedure consists of three main steps:

  • A thin flap is created in the surface layer of the cornea and folded to one side.

  • The exposed area is then reshaped by very accurately-targeted excimer laser pulses. Complex mathematical algorithms guide the laser to remove microscopic amounts of corneal tissue at pre-determined positions on the cornea to correct its overall curvature.

  • The flap is then replaced into its original position and re-attaches itself to the cornea over time.

The Weekend Breakfast Show With Gugs Mhlungu on Radio702 interviews eye surgeon at Safesight Cataract & Eye Laser Centre, dr Tebogo Maleka who explains how the use of sophisticated laser helps fix impaired uncorrected vision (scroll up to listen).

It is a procedure done to correct people’s near and far sightedness so they don’t continue wearing glasses for them to see clearly.

Dr Tebogo Maleka, eye surgeon at Safesight Cataract & Eye Laser Centre.

Maleke says 99% of patients who have opted for laser eye surgery will see “20/20 and even better.” According to the American Optometric Association, 20/20 vision is a term used to express normal visual acuity (the clarity or sharpness of vision) measured at a distance of just over six metres (20 feet). What this means is that you clearly see at 20 feet what should normally be seen at that distance.

The lasers are so sophisticated that the patients end up seeing better than they used to see with glasses on

Dr Tebogo Maleka, eye surgeon at Safesight Cataract & Eye Laser Centre.

The laser eye surgery procedure is quick painless, according to Maleke.

There is a numbing drop that is used. It is a really quick procedure, that’s about 10 to 20 minutes in the procedure room. The first two to three days might be irritable. But the procedure itself is no pain, zero pain

Dr Tebogo Maleka, eye surgeon at Safesight Cataract & Eye Laser Centre.

This article first appeared on EWN : Laser eye surgery: A quick and painless alternative to wearing spectacles




23 April 2022 12:25 PM
by Mihlali Ntsabo
Tags:
gugu mhlungu
weekend breakfast
laser eye surgery
Tebogo Maleka
Safesight Cataract & Eye Laser Centre

Trending

Cape Town blames Eskom for social housing without electricity

Local Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Metrorail gets a bad rap, but a movement of train commuters wants to change that

Local

We won't be the 'fall guy' for ANC-led government failures, says Eskom's Mavuso

Local

EWN Highlights

Mwai Kibaki: president who squandered the opportunity to fix Kenya

23 April 2022 1:32 PM

Prasa welcomes hefty prison sentence for CT train arsonist

23 April 2022 12:03 PM

Motlanthe pays tribute to late government spokesperson Thabo Masebe

23 April 2022 11:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA