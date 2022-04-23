Streaming issues? Report here
YoungStar Entrepreneur: A programme aimed at investing in women-owned businesses

23 April 2022 2:09 PM
by Mihlali Ntsabo

The programme also runs a competition searching for a YoungStar Entrepreneur whose hard work stands out amongst the rest and stands a chance to walk away with prizes valued at over R500, 000.00 including a brand new car & R100,000.00 cash on Saturday 13 August 2022.

YoungStar Entrepreneur is a two-fold empowerment programme set out to equip women across the country with entrepreneurial skills, support them in their respective businesses by putting necessary structures in place under the guidance of their mentors and coaches.

The programme also runs a competition searching for a YoungStar Entrepreneur whose hard work stands out amongst the rest and stands a chance to walk away with prizes valued at over R500, 000.00 including a brand new car & R100,000.00 cash on Saturday 13 August 2022.

The Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu speaks to founding director Phindi Gule-Burley who explains how the initiative is aiding with alleviating poverty and unemployment in communities (scroll up to listen).

YoungStar Entrepreneur is a project that I had been working on a year into the pandemic. I saw businesses were shutting down and was wondering what was happening with entrepreneurs and what was happening with their lives.

Phindi Gule-Burley, founding director of YoungStar Entrepreneur.

And I felt that when we get back into [normalcy] we need to find ways to help entrepreneurs on putting their pieces together and moving forward and this was a way to go back to the drawing board to see if we had been doing things the right way.

Phindi Gule-Burley, founding director of YoungStar Entrepreneur.

According to Gule-Burley, the programme is a five-month programme aimed at helping women with acquiring business skills.

To give them tools on how to thrive and maintain their success and continuously do well. We align them with mentors who are going to help them with what needs to be fixed and is open to all sectors of business.

Phindi Gule-Burley, founding director of YoungStar Entrepreneur.

One of the women who shows improvement from the time they started [during the programme] is going to be rewarded. We need to boost women and we need to start investing in women in business.

Phindi Gule-Burley, founding director of YoungStar Entrepreneur.

This article first appeared on 702 : YoungStar Entrepreneur: A programme aimed at investing in women-owned businesses




