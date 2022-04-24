10 Cape Flats athletes need financial help to attend sporting event in Geneva





Ten local athletes have an opportunity to go to Switzerland from the 1-10 October but they need money to get there.

We come from very humble beginnings. We are from the Cape Flats communities. We are a small club, however, we have been doing very big things. Waleed Donough, Ultra Athletics Academy coach

Donough explains that the Ultra Athletics has produced athletes who have made it to national and international competitions.

This is just a backdrop of how we got to get an invitation to Swizterland. One of the Swiss athletes was on holiday last year December, and they were looking for a club to train while they were busy with their off season. They contacted us and came to train with us. Waleed Donough, Ultra Athletics Academy coach

She was so impressed with what we were doing and when she went back to Geneva, she started collaborating with us and said they wanted to do a joint collaboration with South Africa and Switzerland and that’s how it started. Waleed Donough, Ultra Athletics Academy coach

Donough says the 10 athletes have to raise R250,000 to be part of the joint initiative set to take place in October.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to appeal to businesses and people to assist us.” Waleed Donough, Ultra Athletics Academy coach

The club has been hosting a series of events in and around the Cape Flats to also raise the funds.