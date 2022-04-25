'Nobody is telling the real story' - family raises alarm over cruise ship death
- An Eastern Cape family wants answers following the death of their loved one on an MSC cruise ship last month
- Crew member Hombisa “Nana” Mafuduka died on board the MSC Orchestra under mysterious circumstances on 24 March
- Her aunt, Lulama Mafuduka, says something doesn't add about what they've been told about her death
The family of a 29-year-old cruise member who died on board an MSC liner in Durban says they want the truth about how she lost her life.
Crew member Hombisa “Nana” Mafuduka died on board the MSC Orchestra under mysterious circumstances on 24 March.
Mafuduka, who was from Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape, was found dead when the cruise liner was returning to Durban from Mozambique.
According to her aunt Lulama Mafuduka, the family was told that she had vomited blood and later collapsed and died.
However, the family says that they later found out that she had suffered a major head injury and had a broken neck.
The deceased's aunt says the family was initially prevented from seeing the body following her death.
She claims the autopsy was conducted before the family had identified her body and without Mafuduka's ID document.
The family representative says they have not received satisfactory answers about the medical care she received and why her belongings were withheld.
The family has questioned whether Mafuduka died of natural causes and wants the police to investigate the matter.
Why the police investigation when they said she had a medical condition?Lulama Mafuduka, Family representative
After they told us that we don't have the authority to see the body, we had to fight until the police investigator agreed to take us to see the body. When we arrived, she had a head injury and her neck was broken.Lulama Mafuduka, Family representative
I asked him so many questions and the guy told me that it's what he was told that she vomited blood but when he gets to the body, he found something else, but there is nobody who wants to tell the real story.Lulama Mafuduka, Family representative
Details of Mafuduka's mysterious death emerged online last week and social media users are demanding to know what really happened to her.
The hashtag #JusticeForHombisa has been trending on Twitter to bring attention to the story.
#JusticeForHombisa— madame delacroix (@Olorns_) April 22, 2022
Our daugher,sister,friend and mother Hombisa Nana Mafuduka left home in January 2022 to work for MSC Cruises and they reported her dead on the 24/03/2022.
They told us(family) that "she vomitted blood,taken to hospital,resuscitated and on the way back
Hombisa Nana Mafuduka died on the 24 March while working on @MSCcruisesSA— Women For Change (@womenforchange5) April 23, 2022
MSC says that Nana's death is believed to be 'accidental' but when family was able to identify her, they found Nana with a major head injury and a broken neck. WHAT HAPPENEND TO NANA? #JusticeForHombisa pic.twitter.com/GbShOzUmAN
Mafuduka's aunt, who raised her as her own after her mother's death, says the tragedy has left her with many unanswered questions.
There are moments when you feel like I'm okay but, when you try dig down and get some answers and you don't get them, that's when you relapse... The only thing that gives me closure is that they managed to give me the body of my daughter and I managed to bury her but I still have so many questions that are unanswered.Lulama Mafuduka, Family representative
