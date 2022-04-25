Come back or quit: Return-to-work ultimatums 'gaining momentum' in SA





An increasing number of South African companies are giving workers an ultimatum

Jack Hammer's managing director for Africa, Advaita Naidoo, says employees are being told to return to work with very little consultation or time to transition

Image copyright: kasto/123rf.com

More and more South African companies are forcing workers to get back to the office.

Advaita Naidoo, the managing director of Africa at executive search firm Jack Hammer Global, says return-to-work ultimatums are gaining momentum in both big corporate companies and small to mid-size organisations.

It's becoming a bit more rife than we expected it to be given that in South Africa we have successfully managed to do the work-from-home thing for two years. So, I think people are a little bit surprised that it's happening and it's certainly gaining momentum. Advaita Naidoo, MD: Africa at Jack Hammer Global

Naidoo says companies must beware of the unintended consequences of demanding a return to work without any consultation or time from employees to prepare.

The headhunter says organisations that cannot be flexible will not attract the top talent they are looking for.

"This is just about physically returning to work, it is more about company culture and that employee value proposition", she tells CapeTalk.

Naidoo acknowledges that there is nothing wrong with being back in the office, however, she says there must be a reasonable rationale and room for consultation.

Although the return-to-work ultimatum may not lead to mass resignations, she warns that workers may hold onto their jobs more begrudgingly.

We've seen it a lot with some of the bigger companies locally in South Africa, purely because those are the ones that hit the news and affect the most number of people. But, anecdotally, I can share that we're hearing from people in small to mid-size companies, business leaders are reaching out to us, asking what options they have at this stage. Advaita Naidoo, MD: Africa at Jack Hammer Global

You've managed to work productively and cohesively for two years and now suddenly, with very little notice, employees are being called back to the office. Advaita Naidoo, MD: Africa at Jack Hammer Global