Ramaphosa expected to receive fourth state capture report at end of April
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to receive a hard copy of part four of the state capture inquiry report from Chief Justice Raymond Zondo later this month.
The commission, which sat for four years, has heard testimony relating to how the country’s public institutions were infiltrated, looted and hollowed out during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure as head of state.
After an urgent application filed in February, the High Court granted Zondo an extension until the end of April to release the findings.
The commission of inquiry will give South Africans yet another glimpse into how its institutions were captured.
In the fourth instalment of the report of the commission of inquiry into state capture, Chief Justice Zondo is expected to detail his findings on the capture of Eskom, the Treasury, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.
Meanwhile, Zondo has approached the High Court in Pretoria again for a six-week extension of the deadline to deliver the fifth and final chapter.
In his court papers filed last week, the Chief Justice said that the commission needed more time to investigate the erosion at the SABC, Prasa, the infamous Waterkloof landing and the Estina dairy farm.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa expected to receive fourth state capture report at end of April
