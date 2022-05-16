The Dis-Chem Foundation assists NPO home for disabled adults with R180k donation





In a world driven by the pop culture, social media and rapidly evolving technology, we often overlook the simple things – like the ability to walk and do things for yourself.

The Turfhall Cheshire Home is a care facility for adults with disabilities who don’t have the privilege of being able to do things independently. The residents require specialized care that isn’t readily available everywhere, and that doesn’t come cheap either. This is why The Dis-Chem Foundation got involved last year – to help contribute to the success of this amazing organization.

CapeTalk’s John Maytham joins The Dis-Chem Foundation as they revisit Turfhall Cheshire Home to learn about what’s changed in the past year.

Located in Lansdowne, Turfhall Cheshire Home provides 24-hour residential care to more than 60 severely physically disabled adults. Financing the home has proven quite the challenge according to manager Harry van Eck, who mentioned a shortfall of R2500 per resident in an on-air conversation with Pippa Hudson last year. The Dis-Chem Foundation then pledged to donate R180 000 over the course of a year to ensure that the residents are cared for without having the budget fall short.

Watch as The Dis-Chem Foundation and John Maytham spend the day at Turfhall Cheshire Home to learn how the organization is coping today.

Established in 1984, the Turfhall Cheshire Home employs 25 caregivers who look after the residents – many of whom are wheelchair-bound and have suffered spinal injuries, says Van Eck.

The team spoke to some of the residents, including Earl Pedro, who has been cared for at Turfhall Cheshire Home for about four years now. He applauds the staff for taking care of them and making sure their needs are met while allowing them to be free and enjoy various activities.

They look quite well after us here. I really do appreciate what The Dis-Chem Foundation is doing here because it helps us in many ways. Earl Pedro, Turfhall Cheshire Home Resident

While spending the day at the Home, John Maytham got to chat with Ethel Tladi, the chairperson of the residents’ committee at Turfhall Cheshire Home. They discussed Tladi’s backstory and how The Dis-Chem Foundation’s contributions have made a difference at the facility.

We are very pleased because in the times of our needs, [they] have been there for us. We are so happy, but we are also heartsore. For us as residents with physical disabilities, if you haven’t got any medical suppliers, its very hard. Ethel Tladi, Turfhall Cheshire Home Resident

Dis-Chem’s Regional Manager Wayne Sterling has visited the home before and mentions the specialized care provided at the facility by the incredible staff requires a lot of financial support. His team is proud to be involved in helping the residents live better lives

They’re doing an amazing job. It’s really heartwarming to see that we can contribute a little bit and give [the residents] a bit of a better life. Wayne Sterling, Regional Manager, Dis-Chem

To play your part in assisting the Turfhall Cheshire Home along with other non-profit organizations, simply swipe your Dis-Chem or Dis-Chem Baby City Benefit card at any Dis-Chem or Dis-Chem Baby City store when purchasing.

Find out more on The Dis-Chem Foundation website.