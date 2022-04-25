Health Dept 'studying' spike in COVID numbers to determine if fifth wave has hit
JOHANNESBURG - While the country has noted a sharp increase in the number of daily COVID-19 infections, the Health Department on Monday said that the trend needed to be observed a little longer before determining if this was the onset of the fifth wave.
Experts previously warned that the fifth wave of the coronavirus could grip the country as early as next month.
South Africa has recorded more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases in the latest reporting cycle, with the department saying that a sub-variant of Omicron had been dominant in recent infections.
For three consecutive days last week, South Africa recorded more than 4,000 new daily infections, sounding the alarm following a period of significantly fewer cases.
ALSO READ: • SA records 3,222 new COVID cases, 5 more fatalities • Health Dept: No need to panic yet about increasing COVID cases
The Health Department’s deputy director-general, Nicholas Crisp, said that there could a number of reasons for this.
"It may be associated with one of the sub-variants of Omicron, certainly that is what’s dominant at the moment but it also might be just because we are all a bit lax at the moment, we don’t wear our masks so diligently," he said.
Crisp said that they would be watching the data closely, before pronouncing on whether this was indeed the start of the fifth wave.
"We are not sure if this is the variant that’s going to do whatever is going to happen in the fifth wave, what we are seeing at the moment is what we call a flare-up," Crisp said.
He’s urged the public not to wait until it’s too late and to rather get vaccinated now.
This article first appeared on EWN : Health Dept 'studying' spike in COVID numbers to determine if fifth wave has hit
Source : AFP
More from Local
Dept sends 98 mobile classrooms to flood-hit KZN
Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about the province's recovery from the devastating floods.Read More
Probe launched after police dockets discarded at CT dumping site for third time
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen.Read More
Eskom urges public to reduce electricity consumption, no power cuts yet
This was due to the delay in returning units to service and the loss of multiple generation units.Read More
Gas poisoning can be deadly. Here's how to keep your family safe this winter
Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Dr. Cindy Stephen from the Red Cross Children's Hospital's Poisons Information Centre.Read More
'Nobody is telling the real story' - family raises alarm over cruise ship death
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Lulama Mafuduka, the aunt of the 29-year-old cruise member who died on an MSC liner.Read More
I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso
Bongani Bingwa chats to Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso about the heated meeting that saw Mavuso told to leave.Read More
Spike in COVID cases could be a flare-up of Omicron subvariant - Health Dept
Acting director-general at the Department of Health, Dr Nicholas Crisp reflects on the recent increase in coronavirus cases.Read More
Come back or quit: Return-to-work ultimatums 'gaining momentum' in SA
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Jack Hammer's managing director for Africa, Advaita Naidoo.Read More
SA records 3,222 new COVID cases, 5 more fatalities
The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 100,303.Read More