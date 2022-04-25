'Eskom mess is not only from ANC but from corporate too, don't point fingers'
The African National Congress will on Monday meet to process and finalise policy discussion as part of its preparations for the party's policy conference in December.
Clement Manyathela speaks to ANC head of economic transformation and Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi on what accountability the party must take for the mess at Eskom.
RELATED: I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso
This after Eskom board member and head of Business Leadership SA, Busisiwe Mavuso, was told to leave a meeting with Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).
When she said that it was due to ANC-led government’s failures that has caused the damage at the power utility over the years, adding that the board and Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter had been brought in to clean up Eskom.
As the ANC, we acknowledge that wrong things have happened and we have acknowledged that there have been difficulties and that is why the party supported the state capture inquiry.Mmamoloko Kubayi, ANC head of economic transformation
She says the ANC is not responsible for the mess at Eskom, but individuals in the ANC are. She says this is not the time to be pointing fingers.
We have taken responsibility as the leadership, it is not the organisation but it is individuals within the organisation. The mess at Eskom is not only from ANC members but also corporate people who colluded and this is not the time to point fingers.Mmamoloko Kubayi, ANC head of economic transformation
