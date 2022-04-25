Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Halala Africa - A journey through South Africa's musical past & present
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
William Gets
Today at 14:50
Music with the Saxby Twins
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wayde Saxby
Today at 15:10
SCOPA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Today at 15:20
Academic says Durban has learned from previous floods
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Catherine Sutherland
Today at 15:40
Magda: My Journey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Magda Wierzycka - Chair at Sygnia Group
Today at 15:50
Malaria cases and deaths increasing again
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Taneshka Kruger
Today at 16:05
Graeme Smith cleared of racism by independent panel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorpe - Cricket Correspondent at Mwp
Today at 16:20
Many protected areas do not benefit wildlife
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Hannah Wauchope
Today at 16:33
Year-long study suggests no weight loss benefits to time-restricted eating
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mary-Anne Shearer
Today at 17:05
DA Launches the Zondo Dashboard Tracker
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adv Glynnis Breytenbach MP
Today at 17:20
Organisations take South African Council for Educators to court over corporal punishment in schools
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Demichelle Petherbridge - attorney in the education right's programme at Section27
Today at 17:45
Energy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hilton Trollip energy sector specialist
No Items to show
'Eskom mess is not only from ANC but from corporate too, don't point fingers'

25 April 2022 11:22 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Eskom
ANC
Loadshedding
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding

ANC head of economic transformation Mmamoloko Kubayi says the African National Congress is not responsible for the mess at Eskom, but individuals in the party are.

The African National Congress will on Monday meet to process and finalise policy discussion as part of its preparations for the party's policy conference in December.

Clement Manyathela speaks to ANC head of economic transformation and Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi on what accountability the party must take for the mess at Eskom.

RELATED: I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso

This after Eskom board member and head of Business Leadership SA, Busisiwe Mavuso, was told to leave a meeting with Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

When she said that it was due to ANC-led government’s failures that has caused the damage at the power utility over the years, adding that the board and Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter had been brought in to clean up Eskom.

As the ANC, we acknowledge that wrong things have happened and we have acknowledged that there have been difficulties and that is why the party supported the state capture inquiry.

Mmamoloko Kubayi, ANC head of economic transformation

She says the ANC is not responsible for the mess at Eskom, but individuals in the ANC are. She says this is not the time to be pointing fingers.

We have taken responsibility as the leadership, it is not the organisation but it is individuals within the organisation. The mess at Eskom is not only from ANC members but also corporate people who colluded and this is not the time to point fingers.

Mmamoloko Kubayi, ANC head of economic transformation

Listen below to the full conversation:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Eskom mess is not only from ANC but from corporate too, don't point fingers'




25 April 2022 11:22 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Eskom
ANC
Loadshedding
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding

