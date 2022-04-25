Probe launched after police dockets discarded at CT dumping site for third time





Western Cape officials are investigating after confidential police files were found at a dumping site in Cape Town

The documents are believed to be from the Steenberg Police Station near Retreat

The provinces' new Community Saftey MEC, Reagen Allen, says it's not the first time this has happened

Allen says the officers involved should be dismissed amid growing police mistrust in the Steenberg community

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/Eyewitness News

Dockets from the Steenberg Police Station in Cape Town have been found at a nearby dumping site for the third time in less than two months.

The confidential police files, including dockets, rape kits, and affidavits, were discovered by a local ward councillor in the area.

The Western Cape's newly appointed Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen says it's the third incident in less than 40 days.

According to Allen, the office of Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile will be investigating the matter amid growing police distrust in Steenberg and neighbouring communities.

He says senior detectives have been assigned to the investigation to make sure that they get to the bottom of the alarming trend.

Allen tells The Midday Report that police watchdog Ipid will also be looking into the matter.

He says police officers involved in the discarding of dockets and other files should be dismissed.

The annual Police Needs and Priorities (PNP) Report which was recently released revealed that 62% of archived dockets are lost, resulting in an increasing number of unsolved cases in the Western Cape.

I am deeply concerned because it's not the first time that this particular occurrence happens in Steenberg. It's the third time within a space of 40 days. Reagen Allen, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government

We have seen the erosion of public trust between members of the public in Steenberg and surrounding areas and SAPS members. This particular matter is further eroding the trust because a person in the area wouldn't even want to go to the SAPS station because dockets are being discarded on a dumpsite close to the police station. Reagen Allen, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government

I want this investigation to be done as swiftly as possible... any such officer that is found to be corrupt or that has not followed the prescripts in terms of how to handle the evidence should be investigated and, once a conclusion has been reached, ultimately be dismissed. Reagen Allen, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government