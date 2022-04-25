Probe launched after police dockets discarded at CT dumping site for third time
- Western Cape officials are investigating after confidential police files were found at a dumping site in Cape Town
- The documents are believed to be from the Steenberg Police Station near Retreat
- The provinces' new Community Saftey MEC, Reagen Allen, says it's not the first time this has happened
- Allen says the officers involved should be dismissed amid growing police mistrust in the Steenberg community
Dockets from the Steenberg Police Station in Cape Town have been found at a nearby dumping site for the third time in less than two months.
The confidential police files, including dockets, rape kits, and affidavits, were discovered by a local ward councillor in the area.
The Western Cape's newly appointed Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen says it's the third incident in less than 40 days.
RELATED: Carte Blanche catches cop selling docket for R3,500 in sting operation
According to Allen, the office of Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile will be investigating the matter amid growing police distrust in Steenberg and neighbouring communities.
He says senior detectives have been assigned to the investigation to make sure that they get to the bottom of the alarming trend.
RELATED: Athlone police commander who ignored alleged torture given 'verbal warning'
Allen tells The Midday Report that police watchdog Ipid will also be looking into the matter.
He says police officers involved in the discarding of dockets and other files should be dismissed.
RELATED: DA raises alarm over under-resourced Grassy Park police station
The annual Police Needs and Priorities (PNP) Report which was recently released revealed that 62% of archived dockets are lost, resulting in an increasing number of unsolved cases in the Western Cape.
I am deeply concerned because it's not the first time that this particular occurrence happens in Steenberg. It's the third time within a space of 40 days.Reagen Allen, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government
We have seen the erosion of public trust between members of the public in Steenberg and surrounding areas and SAPS members. This particular matter is further eroding the trust because a person in the area wouldn't even want to go to the SAPS station because dockets are being discarded on a dumpsite close to the police station.Reagen Allen, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government
I want this investigation to be done as swiftly as possible... any such officer that is found to be corrupt or that has not followed the prescripts in terms of how to handle the evidence should be investigated and, once a conclusion has been reached, ultimately be dismissed.Reagen Allen, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government
We have good people. We have good men and women in blue and they are tarnishing the name of all those that are working and dedicating their lives. This is a serious matter.Reagen Allen, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government
Source : Winnie Theletsane/EWN
More from Local
Dept sends 98 mobile classrooms to flood-hit KZN
Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about the province's recovery from the devastating floods.Read More
Eskom urges public to reduce electricity consumption, no power cuts yet
This was due to the delay in returning units to service and the loss of multiple generation units.Read More
Gas poisoning can be deadly. Here's how to keep your family safe this winter
Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Dr. Cindy Stephen from the Red Cross Children's Hospital's Poisons Information Centre.Read More
'Nobody is telling the real story' - family raises alarm over cruise ship death
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Lulama Mafuduka, the aunt of the 29-year-old cruise member who died on an MSC liner.Read More
Health Dept 'studying' spike in COVID numbers to determine if fifth wave has hit
Experts previously warned that the fifth wave of the coronavirus could grip the country as early as next month.Read More
I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso
Bongani Bingwa chats to Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso about the heated meeting that saw Mavuso told to leave.Read More
Spike in COVID cases could be a flare-up of Omicron subvariant - Health Dept
Acting director-general at the Department of Health, Dr Nicholas Crisp reflects on the recent increase in coronavirus cases.Read More
Come back or quit: Return-to-work ultimatums 'gaining momentum' in SA
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Jack Hammer's managing director for Africa, Advaita Naidoo.Read More
SA records 3,222 new COVID cases, 5 more fatalities
The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 100,303.Read More