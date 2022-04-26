Legal Talk: Are pet-friendly restaurants allowed?
What are the legal implications of a pet-friendly restaurant? When looking at the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act of 1972, there seems to be a grey area on whether or not pets should be allowed in restaurants.
Labour lawyer consultant Mike Bagraim speaks to Pippa Hudson about this act and what he believes should be allowed with pet-friendly restaurants.
According to Bagraim, the interpretation of this act is a “nightmare”, and it is almost impossible to have a restaurant that complies with all the rules of this act.
I have been into the kitchens of five-star hotels, and they have obviously had a look at this government gazette… if they tick off 10 of 100 [regulations] that would be good.Mike Bagraim, Labour Lawyer consultant
When it comes to the interpretation of the act, Bagraim said he sees no problem with pets being in a restaurant away from the preparation of the food.
I would agree that it’s not great to have a cat sitting on the counter where you’re cutting up the fish, but to have a dog come into the restaurant, far away from where the food is cooked or dished, and then taken to a table where they’ve got a little bowl of water underneath, I can’t see a problem at all.Mike Bagraim, Labour Lawyer consultant
While food safety and regulations are important, they can sometimes go too far, as one listener pointed out that during the pandemic, a soup kitchen was shut down as not all the surfaces were stainless steel.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_24657432_white-pomeranian-on-table-in-restaurant.html?vti=lck3crjmyrh5wckne5-1-7
More from Lifestyle
Brunch with Gogo Mahlodi: A conversation about spiritual hygiene
Eyewitness News caught up with Gogo Mahlodi, who will be hosting a brunch on spiritual hygiene and the body as a site of ancestral communication.Read More
Halala Africa: A tribute to South African music coming to CT
Pippa Hudson speaks to William Gets, the Producer of Halala AfricaRead More
Celebrate floral diversity at a national botanical garden for free this weekend
As part of the international Nature Project Challenge, South Africa will be granting free entrance to its 11 national botanical gardens for the challenge starting 29 April through to 2 May – perfect for South Africans looking for something to do this long weekend.Read More
Come back or quit: Return-to-work ultimatums 'gaining momentum' in SA
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Jack Hammer's managing director for Africa, Advaita Naidoo.Read More
Collect and Go: The smart locker system that changes accessibility to medication
Pippa Hudson talks to pharmacy manager for automation at Right ePharmacy, Belinda Strydom, about the smart locker system - 'Collect and Go' - that is launching in the Western Cape.Read More
The orgasm gap: Why you aren't getting the big O
Clement Manyathela speaks to Obstetrician-Gynaecologist Dr Mpume Zenda about sex and orgasms.Read More
What is moss gardening and how useful is it?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Gert van Tonder, a South African born and internationally acclaimed moss garden designer and a neuroscientist.Read More
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder
Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.Read More
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it
Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.Read More