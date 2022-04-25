Halala Africa: A tribute to South African music coming to CT





On Tuesday evening, the Novalis Ubuntu Institute in Wynberg, Cape Town, will be hosting Halala Africa - a tribute show to South African music from the past and present.

Pippa Hudson spoke to the producer of the show, William Gets, who says it will be an evening of music and storytelling with a distinctly South African feel.

Gets told the story of how he put an advert out for musicians on social media and ended up meeting and rehearsing with the incredibly talented band in Gugulethu while they developed Halala Africa.

It’s become so much more than a tribute show to South African music, it’s become something that’s helping musicians earn directly from their incredible skills. William Gets, Producer of Halala Africa

Tickets to the show are still available and can be purchased online...

