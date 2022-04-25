Halala Africa: A tribute to South African music coming to CT

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mafe set Parly on fire because of his unhappiness with SA govt - State As for the motive, the State claims it flows from Zandile Mafe's deeply held political, ideological, and philosophical beliefs, as... 25 April 2022 5:08 PM
Joint MKMVA conference set to kick off in East London this week Chair of the peace and stability sub-committee, David Mahlobo, confirmed that it would sit from Thursday to Saturday. 25 April 2022 4:15 PM
Dept sends 98 mobile classrooms to flood-hit KZN Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about the province's recovery from the devastatin... 25 April 2022 2:43 PM
View all Local
'Eskom mess is not only from ANC but from corporate too, don't point fingers' ANC head of economic transformation Mmamoloko Kubayi says the African National Congress is not responsible for the mess at Eskom,... 25 April 2022 11:22 AM
Shilowa: Scopa chair overreacted in meeting where ANC blamed for Eskom 'mess' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa. 25 April 2022 10:50 AM
I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso Bongani Bingwa chats to Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso... 25 April 2022 9:05 AM
View all Politics
FNB survey says retail property showing signs of improvement Household sector and property strategist at FNB, John Loos, speaks about the retail sector and what FNB found from the survey. 25 April 2022 8:21 PM
Cape Town blames Eskom for social housing without electricity John Maytham interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. 22 April 2022 3:08 PM
United States oil exports rocket to all-time high The US is exporting record amounts of oil, replacing some of the dwindling Russian supplies. 22 April 2022 11:55 AM
View all Business
Halala Africa: A tribute to South African music coming to CT Pippa Hudson speaks to William Gets, the Producer of Halala Africa 25 April 2022 7:51 PM
Celebrate floral diversity at a national botanical garden for free this weekend As part of the international Nature Project Challenge, South Africa will be granting free entrance to its 11 national botanical ga... 25 April 2022 10:46 AM
Come back or quit: Return-to-work ultimatums 'gaining momentum' in SA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Jack Hammer's managing director for Africa, Advaita Naidoo. 25 April 2022 7:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
Pacing at Two Oceans was to make para-sport visible - blind Paralympic runner Paralympic medalist Louzanne Coetzee along with her guide, Claus Kempen, were pacers in the Two Oceans Half Marathon race for runn... 21 April 2022 1:37 PM
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
View all Sport
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents. 22 April 2022 7:53 AM
[WATCH] Smartphone stops bullet – saves Ukrainian soldier’s life Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 April 2022 10:50 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Halala Africa: A tribute to South African music coming to CT

25 April 2022 7:51 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
South African Music
tribute show
live shows
Halala Africa

Pippa Hudson speaks to William Gets, the Producer of Halala Africa

On Tuesday evening, the Novalis Ubuntu Institute in Wynberg, Cape Town, will be hosting Halala Africa - a tribute show to South African music from the past and present.

Pippa Hudson spoke to the producer of the show, William Gets, who says it will be an evening of music and storytelling with a distinctly South African feel.

Gets told the story of how he put an advert out for musicians on social media and ended up meeting and rehearsing with the incredibly talented band in Gugulethu while they developed Halala Africa.

It’s become so much more than a tribute show to South African music, it’s become something that’s helping musicians earn directly from their incredible skills.

William Gets, Producer of Halala Africa

Tickets to the show are still available and can be purchased online...

To hear the full interview and learn more, listen to the clip.




25 April 2022 7:51 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
South African Music
tribute show
live shows
Halala Africa

More from Lifestyle

Celebrate floral diversity at a national botanical garden for free this weekend

25 April 2022 10:46 AM

As part of the international Nature Project Challenge, South Africa will be granting free entrance to its 11 national botanical gardens for the challenge starting 29 April through to 2 May – perfect for South Africans looking for something to do this long weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Come back or quit: Return-to-work ultimatums 'gaining momentum' in SA

25 April 2022 7:33 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Jack Hammer's managing director for Africa, Advaita Naidoo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Collect and Go: The smart locker system that changes accessibility to medication

23 April 2022 7:29 AM

Pippa Hudson talks to pharmacy manager for automation at Right ePharmacy, Belinda Strydom, about the smart locker system - 'Collect and Go' - that is launching in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The orgasm gap: Why you aren't getting the big O

22 April 2022 1:16 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Obstetrician-Gynaecologist Dr Mpume Zenda about sex and orgasms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What is moss gardening and how useful is it?

22 April 2022 6:31 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Gert van Tonder, a South African born and internationally acclaimed moss garden designer and a neuroscientist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder

21 April 2022 9:22 PM

Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it

21 April 2022 8:05 PM

Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Neon Dreams gives you a taste of what you can expect at their concerts

21 April 2022 6:33 PM

The Canadian alt-pop duo is set to entertain the nation across 11 South African destinations including Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Bloemfontein, Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teaching English as a foreign language… see the world, make some money!

21 April 2022 4:09 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Luan Dreyden of The TEFL Academy, rated as one of the best suppliers of training in this field.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old & new school presenters talk about the evolution of mother tongue radio

21 April 2022 2:29 PM

Radio in Retrospect: Linda Sibiya, Thuso Motaung and Nelly Moruri speak about the evolution of vernacular radio in South Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Probe launched after police dockets discarded at CT dumping site for third time

Local

'Nobody is telling the real story' - family raises alarm over cruise ship death

Local

Gas poisoning can be deadly. Here's how to keep your family safe this winter

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom board's Busisiwe Mavuso defends her decision to walk out of Scopa meeting

25 April 2022 7:46 PM

Cosatu to use May Day KZN celebration funds to help those affected

25 April 2022 7:34 PM

US believe that Ukraine could beat Russia with the 'right equipment'

25 April 2022 7:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA