Halala Africa: A tribute to South African music coming to CT
On Tuesday evening, the Novalis Ubuntu Institute in Wynberg, Cape Town, will be hosting Halala Africa - a tribute show to South African music from the past and present.
Pippa Hudson spoke to the producer of the show, William Gets, who says it will be an evening of music and storytelling with a distinctly South African feel.
Gets told the story of how he put an advert out for musicians on social media and ended up meeting and rehearsing with the incredibly talented band in Gugulethu while they developed Halala Africa.
It’s become so much more than a tribute show to South African music, it’s become something that’s helping musicians earn directly from their incredible skills.William Gets, Producer of Halala Africa
Tickets to the show are still available and can be purchased online...
To hear the full interview and learn more, listen to the clip.
More from Lifestyle
Celebrate floral diversity at a national botanical garden for free this weekend
As part of the international Nature Project Challenge, South Africa will be granting free entrance to its 11 national botanical gardens for the challenge starting 29 April through to 2 May – perfect for South Africans looking for something to do this long weekend.Read More
Come back or quit: Return-to-work ultimatums 'gaining momentum' in SA
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Jack Hammer's managing director for Africa, Advaita Naidoo.Read More
Collect and Go: The smart locker system that changes accessibility to medication
Pippa Hudson talks to pharmacy manager for automation at Right ePharmacy, Belinda Strydom, about the smart locker system - 'Collect and Go' - that is launching in the Western Cape.Read More
The orgasm gap: Why you aren't getting the big O
Clement Manyathela speaks to Obstetrician-Gynaecologist Dr Mpume Zenda about sex and orgasms.Read More
What is moss gardening and how useful is it?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Gert van Tonder, a South African born and internationally acclaimed moss garden designer and a neuroscientist.Read More
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder
Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.Read More
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it
Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.Read More
Neon Dreams gives you a taste of what you can expect at their concerts
The Canadian alt-pop duo is set to entertain the nation across 11 South African destinations including Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Bloemfontein, Pretoria and Johannesburg.Read More
Teaching English as a foreign language… see the world, make some money!
Pippa Hudson interviews Luan Dreyden of The TEFL Academy, rated as one of the best suppliers of training in this field.Read More