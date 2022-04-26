Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert





SA-born billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion

The Tesla chief executive has been very vocal about promoting free speech on the platform

Tech expert Alistair Fairweather says Musk could actually do good for the platform, however, he's very likely to bring Donald Trump back

South African-born billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will fork out $44 billion (roughly R690 billion) to buy Twitter after reaching an agreement with the company on Monday.

The deal has set social media alight with debate about which direction the platform could take under Musk's control.

Twitter has been described as one of the most influential social media platforms on the planet.

Tech guru and PlainSpeak co-founder, Alistair Fairweather, says Musk could make the platform demonstrably better, with the right team of experts.

"On balance, it's probably good for the company and the platform", Fairweather tells CapeTalk.

Musk, who has labelled himself as a “free speech absolutist”, has been vocal about wanting to make Twitter less regulated.

Fairweather says that Musk is likely to bring back Donald Trump’s account and other infamous right-wingers who were suspended from the platform.

However, he says the political right should not get excited prematurely.

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

As part of his proposed reforms, the billionaire businessman has also hinted that he wants to get rid of Twitter bots and open the platform's algorithm to be examined by the public.

According to Fairweather, an open-source algorithm could create room for more suggestions on how to improve the platform while squashing conspiracy theories about "shadow bans" on the app.

It [Twitter] could look very different, but not necessarily in a bad way... He's a very clever guy, he'll probably hire very clever people and he might to some real good in terms of improving the platform, removing bots, and all kinds of other good stuff. Alistair Fairweather, Co-founder - PlainSpeak

The assumption by the political right is that he's going to bring back everyone from Donald Trump to various neoNazis. I think that's probably premature to assume... If I were a betting man, I'd say he probably will be back, it will be interesting to see. Alistair Fairweather, Co-founder - PlainSpeak

I think he overpaid significantly, but he's got money to play with now... He's a bit like [Jeff] Bezos now, he's buying toys! Alistair Fairweather, Co-founder - PlainSpeak