COVID-19 cases rising but no need to panic just yet - Western Cape Health Dept
- COVID-19 cases are picking up in the Western Cape and other provinces but it's too soon to tell if there's another wave looming
- The Western Cape Health Department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem says officials are keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 data, particularly new hospital admissions
Health officials in the Western Cape are seeing an increase in new COVID-19 infections.
There's an upward trend in the test positivity rate and wastewater testing data in the province.
Despite an uptick in cases, the Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem says there's no need to raise the alarm bells at this stage.
Kariem says the proposition of positive cases has "worryingly" increased from an average of 20% to 30%, however, he says hospital admissions remain the same - which is an encouraging sign.
According to Kariem, new daily hospital admissions range from 17 to 19.
He says data from previous COVID-19 waves has shown that hospital admissions are a more valuable indicator when looking at the trends.
A total of 200 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals in the Western Cape, across both the public and private sector, with "relatively low numbers in ICU and high care units", says Kariem.
He says 200 cases only represent roughly 3% of total hospital admissions in the province.
Kariem has assured Western Cape residents that provincial health teams have a series of warning indicators in place that will be triggered to alert officials when hospital capacity is facing pressure.
For us, what's probably more important is the daily hospital admission rate rather than focusing on the proportion positive rate. The proposition positive rate is important, it gives us a sense of where we think the wave is surging towards, but what's more important for us is that daily hospital admission rate.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
We're not pushing panic buttons just yet...We've learned from [previous] waves...Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
