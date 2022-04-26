SA records 30 COVID fatalities, 1,954 new infections
CAPE TOWN - South Africa has recorded 30 fatalities as a result of the coronavirus.
The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 100,333.
In the last 24-hour cycle, 1,954 new COVID-19 infections have also been reported.
On the vaccine front, 34,659,733 vaccine doses have been administered to date.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 764 865 with 1 954 new cases reported. Today 30 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 100 333 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 634 446 with a recovery rate of 96,5% pic.twitter.com/3GaLE3dbhy— Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 25, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : SA records 30 COVID fatalities, 1,954 new infections
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jarun011/jarun0112002/jarun011200200002/140620221-blood-sample-tube-positive-with-covid-19-or-novel-coronavirus.jpg
