SA records 30 COVID fatalities, 1,954 new infections





CAPE TOWN - South Africa has recorded 30 fatalities as a result of the coronavirus.

The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 100,333.

In the last 24-hour cycle, 1,954 new COVID-19 infections have also been reported.

On the vaccine front, 34,659,733 vaccine doses have been administered to date.

