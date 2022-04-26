Streaming issues? Report here
SA records 30 COVID fatalities, 1,954 new infections

26 April 2022 6:34 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
SA coronavirus deaths

The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 100,333.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has recorded 30 fatalities as a result of the coronavirus.

The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 100,333.

In the last 24-hour cycle, 1,954 new COVID-19 infections have also been reported.

On the vaccine front, 34,659,733 vaccine doses have been administered to date.


This article first appeared on EWN : SA records 30 COVID fatalities, 1,954 new infections




