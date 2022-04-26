Outa welcomes ANC move that private companies should play bigger role in economy
In a draft policy document compiled by the African National Congress pustulate that the private sector should play a greater role in the local economy.
RELATED: Cosatu: Ramaphosa must give clarity on economic and recovery reconstruction plan
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage tells Ray White on The Money Show that the document is 'talk' in the right direction.
We have always said that the government should get out of the business of business, especially when it is a complex business like running competitive airlines and so forth. They should rather be enablers of good competition and safe business.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - OUTA
He says cadre deployment has been the reason that so many SOEs have been decimated and this document is a step in right direction.
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : Outa welcomes ANC move that private companies should play bigger role in economy
