Municipalities trying to squeeze more money out of game farmers by hiking rates

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:33
Could offering parents school vouchers help keep children in school
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Merle Mansfield
Today at 17:05
Ramaphosa addresses joint sitting of National Assembly and NCOP about about KZN flooding
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
Elon Musk's likely impact on Twitter in terms of free speech
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Chair Of Journalism And at Wits University
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa commits to stringent oversight measures on funds earmarked for KZN This includes real-time audits by the office of the Auditor-General and stronger reporting requirements demanded by the National T... 26 April 2022 3:33 PM
'SA facing COVID-19 resurgence but deaths and hospital cases likely to stay low' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr Ridhwaan Suliman from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. 26 April 2022 1:55 PM
'Victory for Prasa' after train arsonist in Cape Town sentenced to 20 years Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda. 26 April 2022 1:12 PM
View all Local
'Hlengwa's conduct will scare whistleblowers' - DA wants Scopa chair suspended Democratic Alliance chief whip Natasha Mazzone says the party is asking for Hlengwa to be suspended pending an investigation into... 26 April 2022 1:10 PM
ANC NEC moves to disband its women’s league Eyewitness News understands that this decision was taken at the ANC’s special NEC on Monday, which was convened to deliberate over... 26 April 2022 12:24 PM
Outa welcomes ANC move that private companies should play bigger role in economy Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says the government must be an enabler of competition and safe business. 26 April 2022 10:03 AM
View all Politics
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Elon Musk is buying twitter, what does this mean for the platform? Since the announcement, people have been speculating what the changes to the platform could be, from the potential of adding an ed... 26 April 2022 4:01 PM
Municipalities trying to squeeze more money out of game farmers by hiking rates Presenter Ray White interviews Jacques Blaauw, the chairperson of the Thabazimbi Business Chamber. 26 April 2022 11:51 AM
View all Business
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
Brunch with Gogo Mahlodi: A conversation about spiritual hygiene Eyewitness News caught up with Gogo Mahlodi, who will be hosting a brunch on spiritual hygiene and the body as a site of ancestral... 26 April 2022 7:20 AM
Legal Talk: Are pet-friendly restaurants allowed? Pippa Hudson speaks to labour law consultant Mike Bagraim about the legal implications of pet-friendly restaurants. 26 April 2022 6:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
Pacing at Two Oceans was to make para-sport visible - blind Paralympic runner Paralympic medalist Louzanne Coetzee along with her guide, Claus Kempen, were pacers in the Two Oceans Half Marathon race for runn... 21 April 2022 1:37 PM
How to make sports more fun and inclusive in South Africa – so we can win more! Refilwe Moloto interviews sports correspondent Carl Lewis (bet.co.za) and Gwijo Squad chairperson Chulumanco Macwingane. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
View all Sport
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
View all Entertainment
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather. 26 April 2022 10:47 AM
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents. 22 April 2022 7:53 AM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
MELANIE TRIEGAARDT: From CDs to streaming ... 28 years of enduring SA music A lot has taken place both societally and in South Africa’s music scene between the time that Kwaito and Amapiano emerged. 26 April 2022 8:52 AM
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Municipalities trying to squeeze more money out of game farmers by hiking rates

26 April 2022 11:51 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
property rates
game farm
game farmers
property tax
Municipal Property Rates Act

Presenter Ray White interviews Jacques Blaauw, the chairperson of the Thabazimbi Business Chamber.
  • More and more municipalities are looking to hike property rates for game farmers in SA
  • Jacques Blaauw, the chairperson of the Thabazimbi Business Chamber, says increasing property rates will suck the industry dry
  • According to Blaauw, many municipalities cannot justify the exorbitant rate hikes and misinterpret the law
Image copyright: adogslifephoto/123rf.com

An increasing number of municipalities are amending their rates policies in order to tax game farms as commercial businesses instead of agricultural players.

Wildlife farmers have objected to the rate hike, which could see game farms paying much more than they can afford.

In Mangaung, in Bloemfontein, owners of game farms could pay 15 times more from July if the proposed changes are implemented.

In Thabazimbi in Limpopo, farmers have been fighting against similar proposals since 2018.

Jacques Blaauw, the chairperson of the Thabazimbi Business Chamber, says the municipalities want to bill game farmers more by abusing and misinterpreting the Municipal Property Rates Act.

Blaauw says the Act excludes game farms from exemptions received by the agricultural sector, leading municipalities to bill for commercial property rates.

However, Blaauw says this is contradicted by other legislation, such as the Animal Improvement Act and the Marketing of Agricultural Products Act, that recognises game farming within the agri trade umbrella.

He claims that the Thabazimbi Local Municipality and other local governments have not been able to justify the exorbitant rate hikes, which see farmers pay rates that are at least seven times higher.

"When we ask for rationale, we don't get rationale", Blaauw says.

One of our problems are that we believe that the specific rate wasn't publicly participated on and that's the case we've been making year on year.

Jacques Blaauw, Chairperson - Thabazimbi Business Chamber

They have tried to align the [Municipal Property Rates] Act with the local by-law and this year they have also now updated the policy to try and push this through.

Jacques Blaauw, Chairperson - Thabazimbi Business Chamber

The problem is that the Municipal Property Rates Act excludes game farming specifically and eco-tourism from the agricultural property definition, and that actually contradicts what we see [in other acts] where game farming is seen under the agricultural umbrella.

Jacques Blaauw, Chairperson - Thabazimbi Business Chamber

They basically use the Municipal Property Rates Act definition to say [the industry] is excluded from agricultural, therefore we will categorise it as a commercial activity and they apply the commercial, business rate to that and that gives effect to the 8 to 15 times increase you will see for farmers on this.

Jacques Blaauw, Chairperson - Thabazimbi Business Chamber



26 April 2022 11:51 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
property rates
game farm
game farmers
property tax
Municipal Property Rates Act

More from Business

The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG

26 April 2022 5:00 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk is buying twitter, what does this mean for the platform?

26 April 2022 4:01 PM

Since the announcement, people have been speculating what the changes to the platform could be, from the potential of adding an edit button, to the risk of former US president Donald Trump returning to the app.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert

26 April 2022 10:47 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB survey says retail property showing signs of improvement

25 April 2022 8:21 PM

Household sector and property strategist at FNB, John Loos, speaks about the retail sector and what FNB found from the survey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso

25 April 2022 9:05 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso about the heated meeting that saw Mavuso told to leave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town blames Eskom for social housing without electricity

22 April 2022 3:08 PM

John Maytham interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

United States oil exports rocket to all-time high

22 April 2022 11:55 AM

The US is exporting record amounts of oil, replacing some of the dwindling Russian supplies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December'

22 April 2022 10:32 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding

21 April 2022 9:49 PM

'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder

21 April 2022 9:22 PM

Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'SA facing COVID-19 resurgence but deaths and hospital cases likely to stay low'

Local

'Punished for being poor' - activists slam new rules on R350 Covid-19 grant

Local

ANC NEC moves to disband its women’s league

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Motion of no confidence against City of Joburg's Vasco Da Gama withdrawn

26 April 2022 4:00 PM

Reagen Allen officially replaces Fritz as Community Safety MEC

26 April 2022 3:57 PM

Cosatu's May Day celebrations recommit to ending inhumane working conditions

26 April 2022 3:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA