'Victory for Prasa' after train arsonist in Cape Town sentenced to 20 years





A Cape Town man has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for burning a train in 2020

The damages cost the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) R3.5 million

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda says the impact of train vandalism is more than the price of replacing the asset

FILE: Metrorail train fire at Cape Town Train Station. Picture: EWN.

A train arsonist has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for torching a train carriage at the Eerste River station in March 2020.

Ricardo Khan was found guilty of damaging essential infrastructure and sentenced in the the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court.

According to reports, Khan, who worked at the Eerste River taxi rank, testified that the taxi industry earns more whenever trains are out of service.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says it welcomes the 20-year jail term for the crime but cannot confirm whether or not Khan worked alone.

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda has commended the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for securing the conviction, which she describes as a victory for the rail agency.

Prasa was left with a damages bill of R3.5 million for repair work at the Eerste River train station but the economic impact was far greater.

Makanda says train vandalism costs the economy billions of rands and cannot go unpunished.

"The price of criminal activities must be made very high. It must serve as a deterrent. People mustn't think that our assets are up for grabs", she tells CapeTalk.

It's a major victory for Prasa because the issue of theft and vandalism is a huge concern for the company. Andiswa Makanda, Spokesperson - Prasa

The majority of our train services are not operating because of the vandalism and damage of our assets. The issue is cirminals thinking that they can get away with these kinds of criminal activities. Andiswa Makanda, Spokesperson - Prasa

When we get a conviction, it's a major victory for us. It shows that we are moving a few steps forward in clamping down on these criminal activities. Andiswa Makanda, Spokesperson - Prasa

You're not just looking at the cost of the actual train that was burned down but the cost of losing and not generating revenue, the costs to commuters who rely on our affordable train services, and the costs to the economy as a whole. Andiswa Makanda, Spokesperson - Prasa