'Hlengwa's conduct will scare whistleblowers' - DA wants Scopa chair suspended





The Democratic Alliance (DA) has asked the National Assembly Speaker to investigate the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa over his war-of-words with Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso last week at a parliamentary meeting.

Hlengwa repremanded Mavuso for saying that the African National Congress was responsible for Eskom's woes leading to him ordering her to leave the meeting.

Mandy Wiener chats to DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone says the party is asking for Hlengwa to be suspended pending an investigation into his conduct.

Scopa is the committee that whistleblowers go to when they have information that Parliament needs to know. Regardless of whether you agree with what the person is telling you, you have to allow them to give you their story. Natasha Mazzone, Chief whip - DA

Mazzone says all Mavuso was doing was mentioning a political party that she felt was to blame for the mess at Eskom.

Hlengwa's conduct will scare anyone who has information for Parliament as now it is well known if you have a problem with the ANC, you can't bring it to Parliament. Natasha Mazzone, Chief whip - DA

