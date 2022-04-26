Easy food source for baboons causing chaos at Simon's Town naval base





A baboon troop have made themselves home in the Simon's Town naval base

The troop regularly raids the base's kitchen and nearby restaurants and homes

Attempts by baboon monitors and residents to control the troop have failed

Locals want the Navy to do more to control the troop because they feast on the refuse in the dockyard

© places4you/123rf.com

A baboon troop have made themselves at home in the Simon's Town Naval base for the past couple of months, regularly raiding the base's kitchen and nearby homes and restaurants.

Locals blame the Navy's sloppy food waste management for the troops activities in the coastal town.

Attempts by baboon monitors armed with paintball guns to control the movement and activities of the baboons have failed, leaving residents divided on how to best manage the problem.

Locals however believe that the Navy could do more to control the baboons, seeing that the primates feast on refuse at the barracks and in the dockyard.

The navy is just focusing on being the navy, not worried about the fact that the baboons literally live and sleep on their doorstep. Jenni Trethowan - Founder of Baboon Matters

You can see baboon males walking out of their canteen with four loaves of white bread under his arm. Jenni Trethowan - Founder of Baboon Matters

If the services providers can keep them in their natural spaces, the baboons have to work very hard to get their food requirements from the fynbos, but it's much easier to come down and knock over a bin and find it filled to the brim with white bread rolls that have been thrown away. Jenni Trethowan - Founder of Baboon Matters

One of the biggest problems with baboon management is that it's simply not proactive enough. It takes way to long before the decision makers and the role-players get together and work out a plan of action. Jenni Trethowan - Founder of Baboon Matters

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.