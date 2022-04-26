Easy food source for baboons causing chaos at Simon's Town naval base
- A baboon troop have made themselves home in the Simon's Town naval base
- The troop regularly raids the base's kitchen and nearby restaurants and homes
- Attempts by baboon monitors and residents to control the troop have failed
- Locals want the Navy to do more to control the troop because they feast on the refuse in the dockyard
A baboon troop have made themselves at home in the Simon's Town Naval base for the past couple of months, regularly raiding the base's kitchen and nearby homes and restaurants.
Locals blame the Navy's sloppy food waste management for the troops activities in the coastal town.
Attempts by baboon monitors armed with paintball guns to control the movement and activities of the baboons have failed, leaving residents divided on how to best manage the problem.
Locals however believe that the Navy could do more to control the baboons, seeing that the primates feast on refuse at the barracks and in the dockyard.
The navy is just focusing on being the navy, not worried about the fact that the baboons literally live and sleep on their doorstep.Jenni Trethowan - Founder of Baboon Matters
You can see baboon males walking out of their canteen with four loaves of white bread under his arm.Jenni Trethowan - Founder of Baboon Matters
If the services providers can keep them in their natural spaces, the baboons have to work very hard to get their food requirements from the fynbos, but it's much easier to come down and knock over a bin and find it filled to the brim with white bread rolls that have been thrown away.Jenni Trethowan - Founder of Baboon Matters
One of the biggest problems with baboon management is that it's simply not proactive enough. It takes way to long before the decision makers and the role-players get together and work out a plan of action.Jenni Trethowan - Founder of Baboon Matters
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
More from Local
Help for small businesses: How government's 'Bounce Back' scheme will work
Bruce Whitfield discusses the Bounce Back Support Scheme with Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury.Read More
Cape Town’s oldest township launches the 'Langa Run for Freedom' race
Pippa Hudson speaks to Molebatsi Matube, race director of the Langa Run for Freedom race.Read More
For eThekwini residents in KZN, being in the dark with no water is nothing new
In the aftermath of recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal, eThekwini residents face a new challenge - being able to keep the lights on and water running from taps.Read More
Beneficiaries now have to re-apply for the R350 grant, here's why
The Department of Social Development says previously, the grants were being processed through the national state of disaster but since that has ended, the Social Assistance Act had to be reinstated, which has its own requirements.Read More
Ramaphosa commits to stringent oversight measures on funds earmarked for KZN
This includes real-time audits by the office of the Auditor-General and stronger reporting requirements demanded by the National Treasury.Read More
'SA facing COVID-19 resurgence but deaths and hospital cases likely to stay low'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr Ridhwaan Suliman from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.Read More
'Victory for Prasa' after train arsonist in Cape Town sentenced to 20 years
Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda.Read More
ANC NEC moves to disband its women’s league
Eyewitness News understands that this decision was taken at the ANC’s special NEC on Monday, which was convened to deliberate overdraft policy documents ahead of the party’s policy conference which is due to sit in the coming months.Read More
COVID-19 cases rising but no need to panic just yet - Western Cape Health Dept
Presenter John Maytham chats to the Western Cape health department's head of operations, Dr. Saadiq Kariem.Read More