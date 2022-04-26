Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Plyometric training - jumping and skipping your way into fitness
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Candice De Mendonca - Sports Nutritionist and Personal Trainer at The Fitness Hybrid
Today at 04:50
Health & Wellness: World Immunisation Week
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Adele Mathwin - Paediatrician at Medi Clinic
Today at 05:10
Freedom Day: Women’s Rights as Human rights; We are not free until everyone is free; Freedom Day and Gender-based violence
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Juliana Claassens - Head of the Gender Unit, Faculty of Theology at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:46
Explainer: Tampering with evidence (PRE-REC)
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mr Clement Dankuru - Senior Associate specializing in criminal law at MG Law
Today at 06:10
Disabled kids left sick after ordeal with traffic officers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rev Ivanhoe Allies - Chairperson of the Board of Emmanuel Day Care Centre for Children with Special Needs
Today at 06:25
What is the Saudi Golf League?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Vlismas - Golf Writer
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Wanting to travel abroad from SA? Flights ain't cheap!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Oz Desai - GM of Corporate Traveller in South Africa at Corporate Traveller
Today at 07:07
Response to Ramaphosa's plan for Eastern Cape and KZN flood recovery
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Cilliers Brink - Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs at Democratic Alliance
Today at 07:20
Premier Winde's concerns at slow census uptake
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
Family flee Ukraine only to be barred entry to South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Roan Lindsey
Today at 08:07
What is freedom?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Amanda Gouws - Distinguished Professor of Political Science and SARChI Chair in Gender Politics at Stellenbosch Uni
Today at 08:21
Call to legalise baby boxes after yet another abandoned baby is rescued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Whitney Rosenberg - Founder of Baby Savers SA
Today at 08:45
Is it against POPIA to insist on scanning ID?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karl Blom - Partner at Webber Wentzel
Today at 09:15
Aljazeera exclusive: Zimbabwean youths find cheap highs in used diapers, sanitary pads
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Calvin Manika - Journalist at Aljazeera
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Intermittent fasting. Is there a health way to do so? ADSA weighs in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Faaizah Laher - Registered dietitian and ADSA Spokesperson at Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA)
Today at 10:05
Solly Moeng- Where have all our leaders gone?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Solly Moeng
Today at 10:30
Freedom Day 2022: How financial freedom can help you make life decisions without being overly stressed about monetary impact
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Khwezi Jackson - Employee Benefit Consultant at 10X Investments
Today at 11:05
An hour on: Anti Bullying Program
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Belinda Selikowitz
vanessa le roux - Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA)
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store

26 April 2022 9:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
heroes and zeros
clothing retail
Jonsson Workwear
Jonsson

'It's the smaller things that make the difference' - Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.

Every week The Money Show asks branding expert Andy Rice to share the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeros”.

This week Rice's pick for his hero is local clothing manufacturer Jonsson Workwear.

@ hangaom/123rf.com

The advertising guru notes that retail advertising is difficult because of the temptation to go short-term with inexpensively-produced ads, for example a retail clothing brand with a price promotion.

Jonsson Workwear has come up with a little something extra.

I'm always impressed by brands that are in the retail space and do something a little different... Specialist brand Jonsson Workwear makes clothing for bad conditions and bad weather...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

They're making a service available in all their regional outlets whereby you can get your new [company] jacket embroidered with your logo or your company message, actually in the store...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It's a tiny differentiating point... It's always the smaller things that make the difference..

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Jonsson discussion at 11:39):




