Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store

Today at 04:40 Plyometric training - jumping and skipping your way into fitness Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Candice De Mendonca - Sports Nutritionist and Personal Trainer at The Fitness Hybrid

Today at 04:50 Health & Wellness: World Immunisation Week Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Dr Adele Mathwin - Paediatrician at Medi Clinic

Today at 05:10 Freedom Day: Women’s Rights as Human rights; We are not free until everyone is free; Freedom Day and Gender-based violence Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Prof Juliana Claassens - Head of the Gender Unit, Faculty of Theology at Stellenbosch University

Today at 05:46 Explainer: Tampering with evidence (PRE-REC) Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Mr Clement Dankuru - Senior Associate specializing in criminal law at MG Law

Today at 06:10 Disabled kids left sick after ordeal with traffic officers Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Rev Ivanhoe Allies - Chairperson of the Board of Emmanuel Day Care Centre for Children with Special Needs

Today at 06:25 What is the Saudi Golf League? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Michael Vlismas - Golf Writer

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust Wednesday: Wanting to travel abroad from SA? Flights ain't cheap! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Oz Desai - GM of Corporate Traveller in South Africa at Corporate Traveller

Today at 07:07 Response to Ramaphosa's plan for Eastern Cape and KZN flood recovery Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Mkhuleko Hlengwa

Cilliers Brink - Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs at Democratic Alliance

Today at 07:20 Premier Winde's concerns at slow census uptake Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 07:56 Family flee Ukraine only to be barred entry to South Africa Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Roan Lindsey

Today at 08:07 What is freedom? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Amanda Gouws - Distinguished Professor of Political Science and SARChI Chair in Gender Politics at Stellenbosch Uni

Today at 08:21 Call to legalise baby boxes after yet another abandoned baby is rescued Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Whitney Rosenberg - Founder of Baby Savers SA

Today at 08:45 Is it against POPIA to insist on scanning ID? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Karl Blom - Partner at Webber Wentzel

Today at 09:15 Aljazeera exclusive: Zimbabwean youths find cheap highs in used diapers, sanitary pads The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Calvin Manika - Journalist at Aljazeera

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:45 Intermittent fasting. Is there a health way to do so? ADSA weighs in The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Faaizah Laher - Registered dietitian and ADSA Spokesperson at Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA)

Today at 10:05 Solly Moeng- Where have all our leaders gone? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Solly Moeng

Today at 10:30 Freedom Day 2022: How financial freedom can help you make life decisions without being overly stressed about monetary impact The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Khwezi Jackson - Employee Benefit Consultant at 10X Investments

