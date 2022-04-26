Streaming issues? Report here
'Sibanye CEO's R300m payday - SA business must do some introspection'

26 April 2022 7:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
NUM
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wage dispute
Pay gap
sibanye
Neal Froneman
Sibanye Stillwater
ceo pay
Professor Adrian Saville
commodities boom
CEO remuneration
pay structure

The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist at Genera Capital) about the pay structure in SA.
© kirisa99/123rf.com

The huge amounts of money earned by CEOs are regarded as obscene by many ordinary working people, not just in South Africa but around the world.

Exactly what top executives should be earning is in the spotlight again after reports about the Sibanye-Stillwater CEO taking home R300 million in 2021.

Neal Froneman's total haul is made up of a basic salary of R12.42 million, a R7.8 million cash bonus, and R264 million added from additional share proceeds.

RELATED: Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO

"Pathetic" commented the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on Twitter.

Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020

The issue of CEOs' remuneration is a very complex one says Prof. Saville.

The first thing to look at is executive pay relevant to the global equivalent he says, as people are globally mobile.

In Froneman's case, one would also have to look at the extent to which Sibanye's 2021 performance was boosted by factors outside the executive's control.

These would include the boom in commodity prices.

Then, to what extent is it the result of factors inside of their control. That is what you want to see executives rewarded for, not because the rand has collapsed... and the platinum and gold price went up... Rewarding executives for that would be very hard to defend.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

What we want to see in executive compensation is that you've being rewarded for things you have done, not for things that have happened to you.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

In a South African context this is complicated by the fact that we have a relatively low wage rate, and that we are one of the most unequal societies in the world.

If we compare the executive remuneration to average worker pay the numbers are multiples of tens of thousands of times... and then we have some of the highest income inequalities globally.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

The question that we want to ask in the broad circumstance of business and the context of country is, does this make the company stronger and more sustainable?

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

And, in the context of the country, does this type of pay structure strengthen social fabric... and make a stronger country with a stronger fiscus and a higher employee headcount or does it worsen it?

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Added to this Professor Saville believes business in South Africa needs to do some introspection on the prevailing pay structure and decide whether it is "ethically moral and right".

Listen to the Professor Saville's analysis in the audio clip below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
